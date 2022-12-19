The World Cup is over and the transfer market season is set to start after many discussions, talks and conversations. There's a big deal already official -- Endrick has joined Real Madrid as expected, and the talented Brazilian striker has signed a contract valid until June 2027 with an option to extend until June 2030. He'll arrive in Madrid in 2024, when he will turn 18. But also Chelsea are preparing for the future as it's all signed for Christopher Nkunku to join the club in June 2023. RB Leipzig will receive a bit less than €70m. All completed, medical included.

David Datro Fofana will also join Chelsea in the next days. The striker born in 2022 has scored 21 goals this year with Molde in Norway, and Chelsea are closing in on deal for €12m plus add-ons. It will be done and completed soon, while another talented striker like Youssufa Moukoko still has no agreement to extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund. The negotiation is still ongoing, but Dortmund have to be fast on offering a new long-term contract with good conditions otherwise Moukoko will be prepared to leave and try an experience in the Premier League soon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal insist on a Mykhaylo Mudryk deal as talks continue with the agents of the Ukrainian winger. There's no doubt on the player's side, Mudryk wants to join Arsenal and personal terms will not be an issue. The real point is the agreement between clubs as Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €65m to let him leave in January. Negotiations will continue as Arsenal need new signings, especially after Gabriel Jesus' injury.

And what happens with Lionel Messi now after winning the World Cup with Argentina? Paris Saint-Germain will make an official proposal to extend his contract in the next weeks, and the plan is clear -- Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to keep the Argentine star, then it will be up to the player to decide his future as Inter Miami will keep insisting and pushing. But PSG are confident, more than confident on new deal to be agreed in 2023.