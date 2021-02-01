Liverpool will bring in a new defender. An agreement has been reached with Preston for Ben Davies, who will arrive on a permanent deal for €4 million and will be a reinforcement for Jurgen Klopp who has lost many defenders due to injuries. The arrival of a second center-back is not excluded, but there's no contact with Juventus for Demiral. Talks are on to reach an agreement with Schalke for their 20-year-old Turkish center-back Ozan Kabak. The two sides need to work out the details on option/obligation to buy. It's getting closer, as the personal terms were agreed upon. Liverpool have also contacted Braga today for David Carmo, serious option in the list.