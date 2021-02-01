It's time for transfer deadline day. The January transfer market is coming to an end and in the last hours there are many possibilities still open, as well as many clubs that have instead run out of their investments. Let's take a look at Liverpool's chase for a striker, a raft of Americans changing clubs, the collapse of Dele Alli's move to PSG and much, much more.
You can follow all the action with CBS Sports' live coverage and reaction of transfer deadline day here.
|
Liverpool will bring in a new defender. An agreement has been reached with Preston for Ben Davies, who will arrive on a permanent deal for €4 million and will be a reinforcement for Jurgen Klopp who has lost many defenders due to injuries. The arrival of a second center-back is not excluded, but there's no contact with Juventus for Demiral.
Talks are on to reach an agreement with Schalke for their 20-year-old Turkish center-back Ozan Kabak. The two sides need to work out the details on option/obligation to buy. It's getting closer, as the personal terms were agreed upon. Liverpool have also contacted Braga today for David Carmo, serious option in the list.
|
Arsenal are only thinking about possible loan transfers, while Manchester City are not making any purchases as they work on the renewal of Kevin De Bruyne. They are, however, sending young winger Jayden Braaf to Udinese on loan. Manchester City have no interest in Diego Costa.
|
Thomas Tuchel has not requested signings for Chelsea who will remain with this team for the remainder of the season. That means Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin, Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud are not going anywhere on deadline day.
|
Manchester United have loaned Facundo Pellistri to Deportivo Alaves and Jesse Lingard to West Ham. The next to leave will be Marcos Rojo, headed to Boca Juniors. Manchester United have no interest in Edin Dzeko.
|
Pay attention to Dele Alli's deal because Paris Saint-Germain had an agreement for weeks to buy him on loan, but Tottenham have not found a replacement. Tottenham wanted Christian Eriksen to be Alli's replacement, but there is not chance he is leaving Inter Milan on deadline day. Alli's staying put as the deal has definitely collapsed.
|
Precisely in La Liga, Barcelona intend to stay with this team and will be buying Eric Garcia as a free agent only next summer; Real Madrid have no signings in place and are still working to sign David Alaba as a free agent. Atletico Madrid will not touch any player, not even Torreira who wasn't a real target for Monaco despite rumors.
|
Pay attention to the American players on the move: Bryan Reynolds is finally a Roma player, he joins from Major League Soccer's FC Dallas for €7 million and has undergone medical examinations on Monday. DeAndre Yedlin joins Galatasaray from Newcastle (as does Gedson Fernandes, who's leaving Tottenham), while Chris Richards will sign as new Hoffenheim player from Bayern Munich on loan.
One American staying put for now is 19-year-old Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goal in nine Bundesliga games this season, has extended his Schalke contract until 2023.
|
Bayern are also selling their young talented striker Joshua Zirkzee in Italy to Parma, whose president, Kyle Krause, is American, on loan with a buy option of €15 million. He's another talent to keep an eye on.
|
In Italy, Inter will not conclude the swap deal between Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez with Roma and will remain with this team, also no sale for Christian Eriksen.
Talking about other Italian Champions League clubs moving on deadline day, Atalanta are signing Viktor Kovalenko from Shakhtar Donetsk, he'll be the substitute for Papu Gomez, who joined Sevilla.