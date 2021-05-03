CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano brings the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week, we examined the fallout from the botched Super League and how it will impact the transfer market and the world's biggest stars. This week, we take a look at Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pursuit to keep Edinson Cavani, an update on the Erling Haaland transfer speculation, David Alaba's confirmation, and so much more. Here. We. Go.

