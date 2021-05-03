CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano brings the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week, we examined the fallout from the botched Super League and how it will impact the transfer market and the world's biggest stars. This week, we take a look at Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pursuit to keep Edinson Cavani, an update on the Erling Haaland transfer speculation, David Alaba's confirmation, and so much more. Here. We. Go.
|David Alaba, one of the top impending free agents on the market this season, has definitely found his new team. The 28-year-old Austrian international will play for Real Madrid next season, confirmed what has been told here on CBS Sports for months. The defender is leaving Bayern Munich in the summer after reaching a verbal agreement with Real Madrid back in January. In recent days, he's given his definitive confirmation which excludes any other club from the race. Alaba will sign his contract with Real at the end of the season to complete the transfer.
|Barcelona and 21-year-old defender Oscar Mingueza reached an agreement on a contract extension. Who's next in line? The club will plan to trigger Riqui Puig's clause to extend his deal until June 2023. Furthermore, at the end of the season, president Laporta and his managers will begin negotiating with Ousmane Dembele to understand if his contract can be extended or if he'll have to be sold in the summer. The 23-year-old French international, who scored five times in 26 league matches this season, only has one year left in his current agreement with Barca.
|Tottenham Hotspur continue their search for a manager after firing Jose Mourinho a few weeks ago. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag held a meeting with the Spurs executives but the club chose not to go ahead and instead they plan evaluate other potential candidates. As a result, ten Hag signed a contract extension with Ajax until 2023.
|As they chase for a spot in the Champions League next season, Leicester are very active on the market and are negotiating with Lille to sign midfielder Boubacary Soumaré. Leicester have expressed interest in Atalanta left back Robin Gosens, who is considered one of the best fullbacks of the entire Serie A.
|Manchester United are confident that Edinson Cavani will soon sign a contract extension that will allow him to stay with the Red Devils for another season. There is a lot of optimism, he expects the definitive agreement with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is personally insisting on convincing Cavani despite an offer from South American giant Boca Juniors.
|Manchester City continue to invest in young, promising players from South America. After landing Kayky recently, it is time for Dario Sarmiento. The 18-year-old Argentine winger from Estudiantes who will arrive in July for about €13 million (about $15.7 million), including add-ons, plus 20% on future resale. Sarmiento likely head to the City Academy or loaned to a sister club within the City Football Group.
|Finally, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc made his stance clear on the Erling Haaland transfer speculation: The German club has no intention of selling the striker this summer. Haaland's release clause is only valid until 2022, so they will really try to keep him on the roster, but Mino Raiola, however, is working to bring an important offer to the forefront ...