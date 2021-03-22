CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is here to bring you the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week, we took a look at resurfaced Cristiano Ronaldo rumors, Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea and more. This week, we look at Man City's targets, Jurgen Klopp's security at Liverpool and more. Here we go!

City eyeing Lisbon left back

Manchester City have started planning their future. Pep Guardiola is at the center of the project, after the renewal of his contract in recent months. In the list of targets for the summer, City plans to strengthen themselves at left back. There is a list with several options, including attention to the name of Nuno Mendes, an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon who wants the €70 million of the release clause. Manchester City will not pay this amount, but consider Mendes "a talent to be monitored."

Borussia Monchen Gladbach name Xabi Alonso manager

Following Marco Rose's departure to Borussia Dortmund, Gladbach will appoint former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso as manager. Alonso will start on the sideline in June when Rose officially leaves the Foals. Alonso is currently the coach of Real Sociedad B in Segunda Division B.

Haaland race still wide open

The name of Erling Haaland continues to circulate for many top clubs. Pep Guardiola confirmed his appreciation of the Norwegian talent: "But he's a Borussia Dortmund player and I can't talk about him..." said the manager. The race is still very open, many top clubs are tempted by the Haaland affair but Borussia want to try to resist. It should be remembered that the release clause will only be valid from 2022 and not this summer.

Chelsea, Liverpool making summer plans

Remaining in the Premier League, Liverpool continue to defend the position of Jurgen Klopp: the board is with the manager, he is not in question and the next transfer market is being planned with him. Therefore, the recall of the German National team now has no effect. Chelsea, on the other hand, are preparing for the choices for next season's defenders: negotiations continue with Thiago Silva to renew his contract for another year, the club is very happy with the Brazilian but they will have to decide together.

Fikayo Tomori has been very convincing in his first two months with AC Milan so far, which is why the Italian club is considering whether to use the €28 million buy option. Chelsea are waiting, the decision will be made at the end of the season, in May. AC Milan were also thinking of Mohamed Simakan as central defender for the future, but the French talent of Strasbourg is destined for RB Leipzig. After the purchase of Brian Brobbey, the Germans are also close to an agreement for Simakan who will be the replacement of Dayot Upamecano (officially moved to Bayern Munich).

Neymar deal should be official soon

Finally, PSG, as already reported for months on CBS Sports, have an agreement with Neymar for the renewal of the contract. There are no doubts, the signatures will soon arrive but the Brazilian will remain in Paris until 2026. PSG are now waiting for Kylian Mbappe's final decision.