With the Euros finally over, there will be many moves in the transfer market this week, especially as some of the most important negotiations for top international clubs remain unresolved. Welcome to this week's Here We Go transfer notebook. Let's dive right in:

Man United to announce Sancho soon

At long last, Manchester United will close the Jadon Sancho deal with the official announcement expected shortly. The latest signatures on the paperworks are still missing, but all is almost done and Sancho has already signed with Manchester United until June 2026. Borussia Dortmund will receive €85 million (nearly $101 million) guaranteed as a fee.

United also chasing Varane

With the Sancho sweepstakes nearing its end, Manchester United will now turn to their next target: Raphael Varane. The club is preparing to present an official offer soon, as Real Madrid will also clarify their assessment for the French defender whose contract is due to expire in June 2022. So far, Varane has not responded to Real's contract extension offer and his priority is a new experience and a change of scenery. Varane is hoping for an opportunity in the Premier League and is ready to accept Manchester United's contract bid until 2026.

Everything will depend on the clubs. Varane is waiting and if United can reach an agreement with Real Madrid, he will immediately become a new player of the Red Devils. The No. 1 target is Varane now that Sancho is practically finalized.

Liverpool, Alisson near extension

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is preparing to accept a contract extension with Liverpool in the coming weeks. It will still take some time before we see the signatures and the official announcement, as the final clauses to be resolved are missing but the agreement is ready. Without a doubt, Alisson will tie up his future with Liverpool until 2026. He wants to stay and the club wants him at the center of the project, as Jurgen Klopp adores Alisson and considers him fundamental.

Arsenal reach White deal with Brighton

Arsenal, on the other hand, have reached an agreement with Brighton for a new defender as Ben White will arrive on a permanent deal for £50 million, nearly $69 million, with an agreement on personal terms until 2026. White has given Arsenal priority and will undergo his medicals once he returns from vacation. The club announced the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht (permanent deal for €17.5 million plus €4.5m add ons ... contract until June 2026) and Ben White from Brighton is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Juventus chase Locatelli

The situation linked to Manuel Locatelli, one of the stars of Italy at Euro 2020, is complicated as he prioritizes a transfer to Juventus, a club he has been a fan of since childhood much like the rest of his family. Locatelli wants to play in the Champions League right away and hopes for Juventus, but the €30 million loan offer (just over $35 million) with obligation to buy was rejected by Sassuolo. Juventus will make another approach and want to buy him, meanwhile, Arsenal expect updates in the coming days, knowing that Locatelli has given priority to the Bianconeri.

AC Milan reach Diaz agreement

Let's continue to whip around in Italy: AC Milan have concluded the agreement with Real Madrid for Brahim Diaz. The Spaniard arrives on loan (€3 million as a loan fee) for two years, with an option to buy of €22 million for AC Milan. Real Madrid will still have a €27 million buy-back clause to maintain control on Diaz's future.

American Busio joins Tessman at Venezia

Surprisingly, Venezia moved for another American purchase after Tanner Tessmann. The agreement has been reached with Sporting Kansas City for €4 million plus add-ons for Gianluca Busio, a talented 19-year-old midfielder who will be in Italy in the next few days. He is one of the most promising players to recently jump from Major League Soccer to Serie A.

Craving even more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Messi-Barcelona a matter of days

All these movements while awaiting the announcement of Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona with a new five-year contract. It is only a matter of days, Messi will remain at Barça. There are no doubts.