Let's dive right into this week's edition of Here We Go where we'll focus on Manchester United's soon-to-be manager and their next steps, Manchester City awaiting Erling Haaland to make his decision, plus more notes on Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

What's next for Man United after ten Hag?

Manchester United are preparing to embark on an important chapter in their recent history as the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager for next season will soon be completed. Although an official announcement is still a few days away, only minor details are what's left before the Dutch manager puts pen to paper on a deal for ether four years or three years and an option, and leaves Ajax at season's end. The two clubs will be in contact to agree on the release clause of €2 million after ten Hag verbally accepted all the terms proposed by Manchester United after lengthy talks over the past few weeks.

As for ten Hag's staff, Mitchell Van der Gaag is likely to join as an assistant and while there have been conversations about Steve McClaren joining, there;s nothing finalized about making that surprising move a reality. Ten Hag, and McClaren have history, as the Dutch manager worked under McClaren for a year at FC Twente and McClaren has previously been an assistant at United under Alex Ferguson making him a fitting candidate to help ten Hag adjust to life on the sidelines in England.

As for control of decisions regarding the construction of the squad, ten Hag will have a say, together with the board, on the market strategy, which will include new signings, contracts and much more. The club is fully committed to ten Hag and that's why he will receive a long-term contract.

The imminent arrival of ten Hag will not change the fate of some players already sure of leaving Manchester. Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard will not renew their contract, while the club awaits an official and definitive response from Paul Pogba in the coming weeks.

Carvalho-to-Liverpool details

Liverpool are at an excellent time in their season as they chase the ever-elusive quadruple, but they're also planning for the future behind the scenes as they have completed the deal with Fulham for young Portuguese star Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool will pay 5 million pounds, plus 2.7 million pounds for add-ons to acquire this talented 19-year-old who due to sign with the club in January before the deal collapsed due to the timing in the last hours of Deadline Day.

Carvalho will be officially a Liverpool player in the coming weeks and will remain in Jurgen Klopp's first team for next season. In his place, Fulham have reached a verbal agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Manor Solomon as the Israeli winger will play in the next season's Premier League for a fee of 7.5 million euros.

Man City await Haaland decision

Manchester City are waiting for a definitive answer from Erling Haaland, one of the big names heading into the summer market. His decision is really imminent, but we have to wait for the official communication. Manchester City are insisting and pushing in every way to have Haaland. Pep Guardiola has chosen him as a priority, the club has proposed a top-level contract for the next five years. The race with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich remains open but Man City are really insisting in the last few days.

Two Barcelona renewals on the horizon?

Keep an eye also on two important contracts in La Liga: Barcelona this week will prepare the official documents to complete the contract extension of Ronald Araujo, with a verbal agreement set to last until June 30, 2026. Araujo will remain at Barça despite incredibly important proposals from Premier League suitors. Meanwhile, Barcelona will continue negotiations with young and talented midfielder Pablo Gavi to complete an agreement as soon as possible.

Real Madrid want to extend Modric and Vini Jr.

Real Madrid instead have two priorities: Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior. Both players have already received positive signals from the club, and the intention is to start negotiations with them in May as we inch closer to the end of the season. Modric can sign for another year, until June 30, 2023; Carlo Ancelotti wants the playmaking Croatian star to stay in Madrid thanks to his incredible performances this season, including in last week's game against Chelsea in the Champions League as Real Madrid now have a date with Manchester City in the UCL semifinals (watch on Paramount+). Vinicius will instead receive an offer for a five-year contract from Real Madrid. The feelings for both negotiations are more than positive.