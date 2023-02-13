The work behind the scenes for the top clubs continues as they wait for the summer transfer window which will bring many changes for all the teams. Many clubs are now focused on new contracts -- Chelsea have extended the agreement with Thiago Silva until June 2024 because he is considered a crucial leader to help young players again next season, while negotiations also continue with Mason Mount, as the club waits to decide who will be goalkeeper for the Blues in 2023-2024.

Manchester United have scheduled another meeting with both Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. Both players will be offered new contracts, while David de Gea and Alejandro Garnacho are in dialogue with the club to discuss an extension in the coming weeks.



Arsenal are waiting to define the situations of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba after Gabriel Martinelli, who signed until June 2027 with an option for a further season. Reiss Nelson, on the other hand, has not yet received an extension proposal and could leave the Gunners as a free agent.

In Italy, AC Milan insist on reaching an agreement with Rafael Leao for a new deal as the current one expires in June 2024 and the situation is dangerous for the club. The signing of Olivier Giroud on a new agreement until next year is expected soon after new positive contacts. Inter are negotiating with Hakan Calhanoglu and Alessandro Bastoni and both could extend the contracts after Matteo Darmian who has already signed until June 2024.



Watch out for Barcelona in Spain. Sergi Roberto will soon sign until 2024, while Alejandro Balde has agreed a new deal for the next five years to be signed as soon as possible. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Karim Benzema will remain at Real Madrid also for next season. The Ballon d'Or winner's contract is already extended until 2024, no doubt. And then ... PSG will meet soon also in person with the representatives of Lionel Messi. His contract extension is a top priority for the club.