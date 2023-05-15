It's going to be a crucial week for Chelsea's present and future. While the situation is still difficult on the pitch and in terms of results under Frank Lampard as interim manager, the club have now reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach for next season. The former Tottenham and PSG man will travel to London this week to sign the contract and start planning the next moves for Chelsea 2023-2024 with the club wanting to support him in the best possible way.

Pochettino and Chelsea have already agreed on the next signings -- a new center striker will arrive regardless of the future of Romelu Lukaku, the club also wants to invest in a new midfielder because Mateo Kovacic could leave in the summer while the situation of Mason Mount will need to be clarified (Pochettino would like to keep him in the team). The same goes for goalkeeper because Kepa and Eduard Mendy are no longer sure of their places for next season. But the club's priority will be to sell many players -- Pierre Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech are already 100% out of the Chelsea project.

Spurs' plans while United and Arsenal aim for renewals

Meanwhile, Tottenham have blocked conversations with Julian Nagelsmann and continue the search for a new head coach, but sources guarantee that Daniel Levy's priority is a new director of football to be appointed soon in order to decide the new coach together. This will be a pivotal moment for Spurs' future. Manchester United continue positive negotiations over a new deal for David de Gea as discussions are progressing well, Arsenal hope to get new deals signed very soon for both Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale as there's an agreement with both players but it's now going be time to get the documents completed and sealed. It's just a matter of days or weeks.

Free agent frenzy

Finally, many free agents are starting to find new clubs. Alejandro Grimaldo will sign with Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer from Benfica, same will happen soon for Inigo Martinez as new Barça player on a two-year deal from Athletic Club de Bilbao. Waiting on Lionel Messi to decide his future, Barcelona keep pushing to find a new solution with La Liga over Financial Fair Play. They have no intention to give up despite Al Hilal's huge proposal worth €400 million per year net salary plus sponsorship deals to convince and tempt Messi.