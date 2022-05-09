We're inching closer toward the end of the club season, which means we're only a few weeks away from the transfer window opening. But that does not mean that the market is already heating up as several top clubs line up new signings. Let's go around Europe for some updates:

Waiting game for Mbappé



It is not yet time for the decision for Kylian Mbappé. French publications have been reporting that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has an imminent agreement for a contract extension to stay put with the club, but the reality is that Mbappé is still reflecting his options. PSG have improved their proposal and are trying in every way to convince him of the immediate changes they plan to make to improve the squad. Mbappé and his family remain open to joining Real Madrid and will be in contact with the club in the next week as Real Madrid sources still feel confident and relaxed about a striking a deal. Mbappé will soon make his decision, but not now.

PSG to keep Mendes

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will meet Nuno Mendes' agent in the next few days as the French champions plan to trigger the buy option clause for the Portuguese left back. It's a $42.12 million (40 million euros) investment which will go to Sporting CP. Mendes has already put pen to paper with his contract signature in place.

Barcelona and Real Madrid keep busy

In Spain, Real Madrid will soon have Antonio Rüdiger's signature over their paperwork with an agreement until June 30, 2026. The choice has been made for days and now confirmed as he leaves Chelsea. Meanwhile, Barcelona will have a new meeting with Gavi's agent and it is only a matter of time for a new long-term deal to be signed. The 17-year-old will sign with Barça and have the current $52.63 million (50 million euros) will be removed. One of the next priorities for Barcelona will be focusing on addressing their left back needs. Marcos Alonso is in pole position on their wish list, expecting to be able to negotiate an exit with Chelsea soon. The player wants to return to Spain and there are good feelings about this deal coming to fruition.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Man City eye Pogba

On the other hand, surprises cannot be ruled out in Manchester, where they are waiting to conclude the Erling Haaland saga with City working on the final details of the deal. Outside of landing a world-class striker in Haaland, the club has also internally discussed the idea of acquiring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as a free agent. It would obviously be a shocking deal for the Frenchman, who so far does not have an extension agreement with the Red Devils as they embark on the Erik ten Hag era. Man City are thinking about it internally but there is still no advanced negotiation.

For Pogba, another serious option remains Paris Saint-Germain, who have been interested in his services for months. While ten Hag has not told lies about his contract with Manchester United, there are no clauses prohibiting transfers between Man United and Ajax in the summer.

Chiellini to MLS?

Finally, in Italy it will soon be time for Giorgio Chiellini to leave the club at Juventus: the defender will leave the club and will not extend the contract, MLS is an option that he is considering together with his family.