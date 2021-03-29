CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is here to bring you the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week we looked at Manchester City keen on a Sporting Lisbon teen defender, an update on the race for Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain on the verge of announce Neymar's extension. This week we take a look at the latest on Man City's renewals, Spurs' situation with Jose Mourinho, Liverpool's search for a midfielder, AC Milan's in renewal talks with three core players and much, much more. Here we go!
Want even more from football insider Fabrizio Romano? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
|
Big moves on the Premier League contract front, especially with regards to Manchester City and their ongoing contract renewal negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne. The club is convinced that a signing will soon be reached. In any case, City are certain that De Bruyne will not leave in the summer despite an assortment of big names being involved in the transfer market.
After De Bruyne puts pen to paper, Raheem Sterling, who has a deal that expires in 2023, will be the next in line to have his next contract negotiated. Manchester City since extending Pep Guardiola's contract until 2023 has listened to his coach's requests, who insists on keeping Sterling. Now the negotiations will tell what the future holds for the England international.
|
On the other side of Manchester, the Man United board will bid Sergio Romero farewell at the end of the season because his contract will not be renewed. Boca Juniors are trying to convince him as they did with Marcos Rojo, but the Argentine goalkeeper has many proposals and will evaluate calmly in the next few weeks.
|
No confirmation from Liverpool when it comes to Aaron Ramsey's name as a possible midfield target. A rumor which circulated in recent days linking the Reds with Ramsey does not have any legs. Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a type of midfielder that does not have similar attributes to the Welshman who has dealt with several injuries at Juventus and is transferable because the Bianconeri could be in for a real rebuild.
|
Heading over to London, the situation is clearly delicate for Jose Mourinho after his Europa League elimination to Dinamo Zagreb a couple of weeks ago. Tottenham are backing the manager for now, with the hope to fix the situation as everything seems to be on standby with maximum concentration on the results on the pitch. It's also worth noting that Mourinho's Spurs contract has no "break clause." Meanwhile, the chances are slim for Gareth Bale to stay at Tottenham for next season. The loan has no buy option, the salary is very high and there are currently no negotiations with Real Madrid: Bale seems destined to return to Spain, but his future will be decided in June and what happens in Madrid depends on the future of Zinedine Zidane.
|
As for Martin Odegaard, his situation is similar to Gareth Bale's but in this case with a different point of view. The Norwegian is considered by Real Madrid as future talent, while Bale in Madrid is seen as part of the past. Odegaard is doing extremely well during his loan spell at Arsenal, but there is no buy option and the decision will be made at the end of the season. Arsenal want to keep Odegaard and will insist, also in this case the position of Zidane will be decisive.
|
In Italy, however, AC Milan are focused on many contractual situations still in the balance. Not only are they locked in on negotiating with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu, whose contracts expire in two months, the club has also planned to meet with Franck Kessie's agent to discuss his contract which is set to expire in June 2022. So far there's still no agreement, but Milan continue to work ahead because they do not want to lose one of their best players.