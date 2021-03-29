

City working on extensions

Big moves on the Premier League contract front, especially with regards to Manchester City and their ongoing contract renewal negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne. The club is convinced that a signing will soon be reached. In any case, City are certain that De Bruyne will not leave in the summer despite an assortment of big names being involved in the transfer market. After De Bruyne puts pen to paper, Raheem Sterling, who has a deal that expires in 2023, will be the next in line to have his next contract negotiated. Manchester City since extending Pep Guardiola's contract until 2023 has listened to his coach's requests, who insists on keeping Sterling. Now the negotiations will tell what the future holds for the England international.



Romero to Boca Juniors?

On the other side of Manchester, the Man United board will bid Sergio Romero farewell at the end of the season because his contract will not be renewed. Boca Juniors are trying to convince him as they did with Marcos Rojo, but the Argentine goalkeeper has many proposals and will evaluate calmly in the next few weeks.



Ramsey to Liverpool not likely

No confirmation from Liverpool when it comes to Aaron Ramsey's name as a possible midfield target. A rumor which circulated in recent days linking the Reds with Ramsey does not have any legs. Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a type of midfielder that does not have similar attributes to the Welshman who has dealt with several injuries at Juventus and is transferable because the Bianconeri could be in for a real rebuild.



Mourinho backed by Spurs... for now

Heading over to London, the situation is clearly delicate for Jose Mourinho after his Europa League elimination to Dinamo Zagreb a couple of weeks ago. Tottenham are backing the manager for now, with the hope to fix the situation as everything seems to be on standby with maximum concentration on the results on the pitch. It's also worth noting that Mourinho's Spurs contract has no "break clause." Meanwhile, the chances are slim for Gareth Bale to stay at Tottenham for next season. The loan has no buy option, the salary is very high and there are currently no negotiations with Real Madrid: Bale seems destined to return to Spain, but his future will be decided in June and what happens in Madrid depends on the future of Zinedine Zidane.



Odegaard destined to return to Madrid?

As for Martin Odegaard, his situation is similar to Gareth Bale's but in this case with a different point of view. The Norwegian is considered by Real Madrid as future talent, while Bale in Madrid is seen as part of the past. Odegaard is doing extremely well during his loan spell at Arsenal, but there is no buy option and the decision will be made at the end of the season. Arsenal want to keep Odegaard and will insist, also in this case the position of Zidane will be decisive.



Donnarumma, Calhanoglu, Kessie contracts discussed