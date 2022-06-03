Real Madrid really want Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The American, who was born in 2004, is considered a top opportunity on the market, and a target important for the future of the club. Negotiations started several days ago, as we told you on CBS Sports and Real Madrid's first offer for Slonina arrived in recent days, but the American club has turned down the proposal. The Fire don't feel the right fee is on offer to complete the deal. Slonina, meanwhile, has made his final choice. He only wants Real Madrid despite the approaches of Chelsea, FC Bayern and other top international clubs.

This is not the first big club to come calling for the teenage keeper. Chelsea wanted Slonina before the sanctions on Roman Abramovich stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine blocked the move and ultimately forced the Russian billionaire to sell his club. The goalkeeper was a priority and the agreement on personal terms was one step away before the deal collapsed. And now Real Madrid are insistent on getting a deal done because they consider Slonina a real talent.

His agent, Jaime Garcia, told to CBS Sports, "It should be an honor for Chicago, and MLS to have Real Madrid take notice in one of their players. We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel's dream of playing for this club. He's worked very hard, he is an unbelievable person, player as well, but the person is remarkable. I've met few to no people who work as hard as he does. He's a very smart and courageous young man."

"With respect to other clubs and other offers we've received many, and at the moment we are gracious to those clubs but you cannot say no to Real Madrid. This has the potential to be a great situation for everyone- but the MLSPA and Agents, need to work together to protect these players. We can't have clubs in the MLS asking for exorbitant prices," he said. "The days of transfer fees 100 times the player salary should be gone. We need to protect these players. We need to be able to have clauses in MLS that protect these players. These younger players have high hopes and dreams and we can't forget that sports aren't just business. It's supposed to be a vehicle of education and values. I understand everyone is entitled to their opinions and their way of dealings but I don't necessarily respect it. I think we have a duty of care to these players as PEOPLE first; when the person is at the forefront it's always easy to find solutions on the back end".



Soon, Real Madrid will return to negotiations, now with the public comments from Slonina's agent applying pressure as well and then the Fire and Real will need to work out whether Slonina will be loaned back to the MLS club, as Chelsea had intended to do, or if Slonina will immediately be added to the Real Madrid team. Either way, these are heady times for the young American.