Last week we looked at the latest on Hansi Flick leaving Bayern Munich, the slow march towards Neymar's contract extension and Liverpool's Konate chase. This week, it's all about how the fallout from the failed European Super League will impact the transfer market as the world's biggest clubs and the sports biggest stars could all be effected. Here. We. Go.

Neymar's new contract delayed again



The last week for European football has been really troubled. The incredible turnaround of the Super League has had a very strong impact on all the clubs involved, from those who pulled back to those who remained in a project now suspended and destined to fail. This also applies to the transfer market, overwhelmed by a week of madness that slowed down some transfer processes: for example, the signing of Neymar's new contract has not yet taken place, also because the Super League has seen PSG and their president Nasser Al Khelaifi very busy in the fight against this project. In any case, the verbal agreement with the Brazilian has been ready for weeks, it's just a question of when he signs on the dotted line.

Could no Super League mean Haaland stays at BVB?

Many clubs, on the other hand, had scheduled meetings and negotiations in the last week that were unable to proceed. But the real change is in sight next summer: "Without the Super League it will be impossible to complete great transfers," announced Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Because these top clubs had already relied on rich Super League takings to prepare for the next transfer window, and now those dollars won't be coming, the situation will remain roughly the same unless the UEFA system changes in favor of clubs.

The impact will be felt especially by those who planned sensational proposals for Erling Haaland. Borussia Dortmund have never dropped from a valuation of €150 million and will maintain this position, even more so knowing that all those clubs involved in the Super League will not have huge financial resources. The BVB board is convinced that they can keep Haaland and now hopes are rising.

Mbappe, Goretzka renewals, Konate signing take center stage

The priority of many clubs will be to renew some contracts expiring in 2022, such as Leon Goretzka with Bayern Munich or Kylian Mbappé with PSG, despite Florentino Perez not denying his appreciation for the French star in the future of Real Madrid. But without the Super League it will clearly be more complicated. It will become the transfer market for occasions, including release clauses: Liverpool wasted no time and are set to sign Ibrahima Konaté, ready to pay the €35 million release clause to Leipzig in the coming days after reaching an agreement with the French defender for a 5-year contract.

Modric, Ibrahimovic extensions complete, Ramos decision expected soon

Another club involved in the Super League is AC Milan which renewed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 2022, all confirmed just like for Luka Modric who signed with Real Madrid for another year awaiting Sergio Ramos' final decision.

Tough selling decisions ahead for many clubs

But also for the Italian clubs not receiving the expected proceeds is a problem to be faced. "We will have to understand the club's plans to understand what to do next year," admitted Antonio Conte, Inter coach. And selling players will become important for everyone: Chelsea will soon make a decision on Tammy Abraham, Leicester are at the forefront of interested clubs. A long race that is about to begin, a decidedly different market than the Super League clubs had predicted.