Chelsea are already planning for 2023. A clear mission from new owner Todd Boehly who remains involved in the new signings process with the technical part of the club. There will be new recruitment directors with Laurence Stewart coming from AS Monaco and Joe Shields coming from Southampton, while a new technical director will be appointed soon with Christopher Vivell as the favorite candidate. Also, Paul Winstanley will join the directors team from Brighton.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already prepared a deal for 2023. The negotiations to sign Christopher Nkunku are progressing well, as the French striker has already completed secret medical tests for Chelsea in September. Those tests were not for personal insurance; Nkunku has already accepted Chelsea as the next club but the contracts are not signed yet, which is why caution remains until the end.

Nkunku started his professional career at PSG but was allowed to leave as the talent-rich club stockpiled global stars, resulting in limited minutes. In Germany, he's been sensational after a slow start. While he had just 12 goals in his first 84 games for the team, he had 35 goals in 52 goals last season and has 17 in 23 games this season.

Also, Chelsea have an excellent relationship with RB Leipzig, and that's why the two clubs are in direct contact and have an agreement in principle for a deal. The English club won't trigger the release clause for €60 million but will have better payment terms, even if they will pay a slightly higher amount. A deal is already prepared, but Chelsea after a summer full of surprises, especially missing out on Jules Koundé and Raphinha, will have to be quick to complete the agreement with the signatures as soon as possible.

Work in progress for Chelsea 2023-2024 -- Nkunku is a priority.