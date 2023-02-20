Transfer market movements have not stopped in recent weeks as focus now shifts towards preparing for a summer with big deals and surprises. During the past week, Paris Saint-Germain had a first meeting in person with Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and agent, who opened negotiations for the new contract. There is still no full agreement on the duration of the contract and the salary but the conversations will continue in the coming weeks to understand what the next step in his career will be, as sources guarantee he wants to continue in Europe. The feeling is the same -- there's been a pact since December to continue together, but PSG and Messi need to agree on some crucial details.

In England, Chelsea are busy with the situation of Brazilian young star Andrey Santos who could return to South America on loan after the work permit was not approved by the Premier League. Palmeiras have requested it and negotiations are underway but the decision is up to the player as they await a resolution to Mason Mount, who has been negotiating a new deal with Chelsea for more than a year. There is still no agreement between Mount and the Blues on a new deal -- the conversations continue but Chelsea want to be quick otherwise they could sell the English midfielder in the summer.

Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks with Alejandro Garnacho's agents to complete the contract extension of the Argentinian young star. The agreement is close, some details on the image rights of the new deal remain to be fixed. Staying in Premier League, Arsenal will insist on signing a new deal as soon as possible with William Saliba and the club is optimistic as conversations continue with its representatives.

In Italy, AC Milan do not currently plan to retain Sergino Dest in their squad by triggering the buy option clause into the agreement with Barcelona. Everything is still open, a decision will be made at the end of the season but there is no green light on the permanent move. Keep an eye on Paulo Dybala in the summer, because AS Roma have two release clauses included in his contract. Dybala can sign for other Italian clubs for €20m, while clubs outside Italy can sign the Argentine star for just €12m. It could be a great opportunity on the market for many clubs.

Finally, Barcelona have finally completed the deal for the new right-back. Julian Araujo will cost €2 million plus add-ons/sell-on clause as part of the €4 million total value package. The Mexican fullback has signed an agreement valid until June of 2026 and will replace Hector Bellerin. But keep an eye on Benjamin Pavard, because there is no agreement for his new contract with FC Bayern and Barça have been monitoring the situation for months.