The movements of the transfer market this summer will not concern Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid. After the very tense situation around the Brazilian star after his red card against Valencia and the racist episodes against him, reports have emerged reporting that Vini could leave Real in the summer. But we understand that there's no chance at all for that: Real will soon announce the contract extension for Vinicius valid until June 2027, also the player wants to stay and fight racism in Spain together with Real Madrid.

Tottenham narrow down manager list

Instead, they will be crucial weeks for Tottenham's decisions. Club chairman Daniel Levy is exploring options for the new director of football, then he will decide on the new coach; Arne Slot is the favorite in Spurs' list after winning the Eredivisie at Feyenoord, while Ange Postecoglou and Luis Enrique remain as options in the list alongside Ruben Amorim.

Luciano Spalletti considering leaving Napoli

Speaking of managers, Luciano Spalletti is one to watch in the next days: he won the title at Napoli but he's now seriously considering leaving the club and part ways with president De Laurentiis who's already speaking to different coaches. This is a concrete, serious possibility.

Real Madrid preparing Bellingham offer

Carlo Ancelotti has already announced that he will remain at Real Madrid as coach next season and his contract until 2024 will be respected; meanwhile, the club is preparing the official proposal for Jude Bellingham in order to get the deal done with Borussia Dortmund in the next few weeks. The agreement has been sealed on the player side, a 6 year contract is almost ready just waiting on the two clubs to complete the deal.

Liverpool closing in on Alexis Mac Allister

Another midfielder on his way out of his club is World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool are advancing in negotiations to sign Brighton star as the agreement on personal terms is 90% done, just waiting on the final details and then the deal will be done. Mauricio Pochettino is also big fan of Alexis, but Chelsea priority is new defensive (and not creative) midfielder now.

Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen almost done

For sure, Bayer Leverkusen priority is to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal and the deal is very advanced: Bayer will offer €15m for permanent move, Xhaka has already agreed a four-year deal at Leverkusen so this could be the next step for Swiss midfielder ... while Arsenal will target Declan Rice as a replacement.