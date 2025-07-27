Arsenal finally have their striker in the prolific Viktor Gyokeres, but how many times does the Swede need to put the ball in the back of the net for the Gunners to have a realistic shot at winning the Premier League?

After finishing as runners-up in the league for three consecutive seasons, they've splashed out over $75 million to make it happen. After the Swedish striker scored 97 goals in only 102 matches played for Sporting in all competitions after joining from Coventry City in the Championship, expectations will be high for him to help take Arsenal to the next level, not only in winning the Premier League but also bringing the first Champions League title in the club's history to the Emirates.

While there will be concerns about whether Gyokeres can score as many goals as he did in Portugal, moving to a more competitive league in England, Arsenal have plenty of support around him in Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and the newly signed Noni Madueke. If Gyokeres can get into similar spaces that he was able to occupy with Sporting, the Gunners will be in contention for the Premier League title yet again, but what would he need to do to put them over the top?

Let's take a look at the top scorers of Premier League winners in the last 10 seasons:

Top scorers of PL winners 2015-2025

Season PL Winner Top Scorer Number of goals 2024-25 Liverpool Mohamed Salah 29 2023-24 Manchester City Erling Haaland 27 2022-23 Manchester City Erling Haaland 36 2021-22 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne 15 2020-21 Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan 13 2019-20 Liverpool Mohamed Salah 19 2018-19 Manchester City Sergio Aguero 21 2017-18 Manchester City Sergio Aguero 21 2016-17 Chelsea Diego Costa 20 2015-16 Leicester City Jamie Vardy 24

Only three times in the past 10 seasons has the top scorer of the league winner scored fewer than 20 goals, and with two of those coming from Manchester City, they almost don't count, considering the hold that Pep Guardiola has had on the league during his time in England and their system seeing many different players score double-digit goals. The average number of goals for the league winner is 22.5 goals over the last decade, and that's something that Gyokeres will receive enough service to have a chance of reaching this campaign.

In the 2024-25 season, five players scored 20 or more Premier League goals, and three teams that had a player with 20 or more goals finished in the top four. That has to be the benchmark for Gyokeres at Arsenal this campaign. There were numerous occasions when one goal would've changed their fortunes last season when they lost the title to Liverpool by 10 points. It's a wide margin, but the Gunners had the second-most draws in the league with 14, while three of their four losses were by only one goal. With a clinical finisher that could've ended up differently.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz leading the line produced 22 goals and six assists, while Gyokeres scored 39 goals just in league play last season for Sporting. Arsenal's last three seasons have seen their top scorer average 13.3 goals. Regression will be expected with the move to the Premier League, but if he can hit 20 or more goals, Arsenal could be in line for silverware in the upcoming season.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, odds