Inter Miami have officially booked a spot in the Club World Cup knockout rounds, a feat that comes with plenty of sporting significance, as well as a sizable financial reward.

The Herons advanced after a 2-2 draw against Brazilian club Palmeiras on Monday in the Group A finale, a game in which they blew a 2-0 lead, ensuring they would finish in second place in the group and three points ahead of third-place FC Porto. They were in pole position after Lionel Messi lifted them to a 2-1 win over Porto on Thursday, making them the only non-South American team so far to beat a European side.

Miami will be the only MLS side to participate in the round of 16 and perhaps more notably, they could be the only side not from Europe or South America to make the cut for the knockouts. Though they were assisted by a favorable group stage draw, things are expected to get harder from here – they will face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Here's a closer look at the prize money Inter Miami have pocketed so far at the Club World Cup.

Inter Miami's millions for the knockouts

Inter Miami will earn $7.5 million just for participating in the round of 16, a hefty sum for teams in the Concacaf region – even if the Herons are not exactly a cash-strapped club.

That's on top of the $9.55 million they earned simply for taking part in the group stage, and Miami also collected an additional $4 million for their results during their Group A run.

Where is the money going?

How exactly the money will be split up remains the multi-million dollar question for MLS teams. The league and the MLS Players Association are still locked in a dispute over the earnings the players can collect, since the current collective bargaining agreement states that players on a team can collectively earn a maximum of $1 million for outside competitions. Both parties have agreed to adjust that section of the CBA but they are still very far apart on how to do so – MLS' proposal says that players would collect 20% of total earnings, while the Players Association is pushing for 40%.

