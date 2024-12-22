The holiday season comes with plenty of soccer games across Europe and Asia, with fixtures across England and Italy taking center stage. This year's festive fixtures begin with Serie A action on Monday but get into full swing with eight Premier League games on the schedule for Boxing Day. England and Italy's top flights will have games scattered throughout the next two weeks, while England's lower leagues will also have plenty to offer during the holiday period. Plus, several Asian national teams will take part in the Gulf Cup of Nations to close out the year while the Scottish Premiership will offer the latest edition of the Old Firm in the new year.

Here's are the games over the holidays:

Holiday soccer viewing guide

All times U.S. Eastern

Monday, Dec. 23

Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Udinese, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Serie A: Inter vs. Como, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

League One: Crawley Town vs. Birmingham City, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Gulf Cup of Nations: Oman vs. Qatar, 9:25 a.m. (ESPN+)

Gulf Cup of Nations: United Arab Emirates vs. Kuwait, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Gulf Cup of Nations: Yemen vs. Saudi Arabia, 9:25 a.m. (ESPN+)

Gulf Cup of Nations: Bahrain vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, Dec. 26

EPL: Manchester City vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m. (USA Network and Fubo)

EPL: Southampton vs. West Ham United, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

EPL: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. (USA Network and Fubo)

EPL: Chelsea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

EPL: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

EPL: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m. (USA Network and Fubo)

EPL: Liverpool vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. (USA Network and Fubo)

Friday, Dec. 27

Gulf Cup of Nations: Kuwait vs. Qatar, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Gulf Cup of Nations: United Arab Emirates vs. Oman (ESPN+)

EPL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m. (Peacock)

EPL: Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town, 3:15 p.m. (USA Network and Fubo)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Serie A: Empoli vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Serie A: Parma vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Gulf Cup of Nations: Iraq vs. Saudi Arabia, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Gulf Cup of Nations: Bahrain vs. Yemen, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Serie A: Cagliari vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Serie A: Lazio vs. Atalanta (Paramount+)

Sunday, Dec. 29

Serie A: Udinese vs. Torino, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Serie A: Napoli vs. Venezia, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

EPL: Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 9:30 a.m.

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

EPL: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

EPL: Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Serie A: Juventus vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

EPL: West Ham United vs. Liverpool, 12:15 p.m.

Championship: Derby County vs. Leeds United, 12:45 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Serie A: AC Milan vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Dec. 30

Serie A: Como vs. Lecce, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 2:45 p.m.

EPL: Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A: Bologna vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Gulf of Nations Cup: semifinal 1, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Gulf of Nations Cup: semifinals 2, 12:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Championship: Queens Park Rangers vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Championship: Leeds United vs. Blackburn Rovers, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

EPL: Brentford vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Scottish Premiership: Rangers vs. Celtic, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Scottish Premiership: Dundee vs. Dundee United, 12:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)