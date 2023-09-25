Multiple sections of Paris Saint-Germain supporters began homophobic chants that were directed at Marseille during Sunday's match. As a result of the chants, there have been calls for sanctions.

Olivier Klein, who is the inter-ministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism, and anti-LGBTQ+ hatred, shared a video that showed several PSG supporters uttering homophobic slurs toward several Marseille players.

PSG ended up winning the match, 4-0, at Parcc des Princes on Sunday evening.

"Very shocked by the unbearable homophobic chants heard at the Parc des Princes," Klein posted on X.

Klein also added that he is planning to ask PSG and French league authorities to place sanctions for the chants, and potentially begin the process of legal action.

Another video showed some PSG players were using similar insults that were directed at Marseille supporters while they were celebrating the win at the conclusion of the match.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Caster also has publicly criticized PSG supports for their actions. She stated that the French federation disciplinary committee plans to look into the case, while also petitioning for PSG to file a legal complaint to help "identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, so that they can be removed from the stadiums."

"It is unthinkable to remain deaf to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands," Oudea-Caster said. "Regardless of the rivalry and the stakes involved, they must be fought relentlessly by fans, those involved in the competition, the authorities and the public authorities. Yesterday, these chants spoiled the party at the Parc. We need to eradicate it from our stadiums as a matter of urgency."

In a statement, PSG said that the club "intends to further strengthen its preventive work in the fight against homophobia."

During a match between PSG and Marseille back in 2019, PSG fans were tossing around homophobic insults. As a result, Ligue 1 launched an action plan that would give spectators the ability to report any homophobic, racial or sexist slurs they heard while attending matches.