Honduras vs. Australia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

Honduras hosts the first leg

Honduras hopes to get CONCACAF its fourth team at the 2018 World Cup when it takes on Australia over two legs for a spot. The first leg is on Friday afternoon. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo. 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Honduras finishes the first leg feeling good about its chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Honduras 2, Australia 0. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories