Honduras vs. Australia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online
Honduras hosts the first leg
Honduras hopes to get CONCACAF its fourth team at the 2018 World Cup when it takes on Australia over two legs for a spot. The first leg is on Friday afternoon.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
TV: Telemundo and NBC Universo.
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Honduras finishes the first leg feeling good about its chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Honduras 2, Australia 0.
