Canada has found games hard to come by after canceling a friendly with Iran, rescheduling it with Panama only to not take the field in the midst of a labor dispute. But as Nations League play returned, Canada picked up their Concacaf dominance right where they left off with a 4-0 victory over Curacao. Honduras are coming off of a loss to that same Curacao squad after Romell Quioto netted their lone goal in a 2-1 loss.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Jun. 13 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Monday, Jun. 13 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano -- San Pedro Sula

: Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano -- San Pedro Sula TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

Honduras: In dismal form as of late, Honduras' victory over Curacao in on June 3 is their lone victory in their last 19 matches going back to a victory over Panama in the Gold Cup. For a team with their attacking talent, Honduras hasn't been able to get it going no matter who the coach is. They'll have a tough test in their home stadium as Canada come in with something to prove.

Canada: The biggest test for Canada will be dealing with the weather in Honduras, but if they can overcome the heat they should advance with ease. Scoring for fun, Canada have found their footing since a weird end to World Cup qualifying where they were bested by both Costa Rica and Panama in meaningless matches after they'd already clinched a World Cup spot. Alphonso Davies scored a brace against Curacao and will look to follow that up with another strong performance in an attacking performance.

Prediction

The heat will slow Canada down but it won't stop them from seeing out a victory and continuing Honduras' woes. Pick: Canada 3, Honduras 1