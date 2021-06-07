Honduras took home third place at the Concacaf Nations League on Sunday but needed penalty kicks to do it, edging Costa Rica 5-4 from the spot after the game finished at 2-2 in regulation. It was Los Ticos who went ahead early through Joel Campbell, but Los Catrachos mounted a comeback with two goals in the second half as Edwin Rodriguez and Alberth Elis found the back of the net.

And while a win in regulation looked likely, it was Francisco Calvo who scored in the 85th minute for Costa Rica to force penalties.

Honduras held on from the spot though, winning the third place match with a fine finish:

The result is a quality one for Honduras as they aim to build momentum in what's a big year for them. With the Gold Cup coming up and World Cup qualifying, they'll look to get back to their form of over a decade ago that saw them qualify for the 2010 World Cup.

As for Los Ticos, not a lot was expected from a side missing world-class goalkeeper Keylor Navas of PSG, but they will certainly be a contender to qualify once against to the next World Cup.