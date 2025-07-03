Tributes have flooded in for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva after the pair died in a car accident in Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning. The two men died at the scene following an incident on the A52 near Cernadilla, Zamora, in northwestern Spain. According to a statement from local police, the car in which the men were driving had suffered a popped tire while trying to pass another vehicle before it crashed.

Jota had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children, last month. Jota had won 49 caps for Portugal, scoring 14 goals, and won the Premier League title with Liverpool in April. His brother, Andre, was also a professional footballer with Penafiel in the second division of Portuguese football.

In tribute to Jota and Andre, a minute's silence will be observed later at all of Thursday and Friday's matches at the Women's European Championships, including their country's game against Spain. In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca said: "The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.

"Far beyond being an exceptional player, with nearly 50 caps for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference within his own community. On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players, respectively, performed.

"We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Portuguese prime minister Luis Montenegro added to the tributes on social media, writing: "The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."

Liverpool 'devastated'

Within hours of the news breaking, flowers were laid outside Anfield in tribute to Jota, cards referencing the chant of "ooooh he wears the No. 20" and "the lad from Portugal."

Liverpool said: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Stefan Bajcetic, who spent last season on loan at Las Palmas, was the first of Jota's team mates to post a tribute, writing on Instagram stories "you will be remembered my friend" alongside a black and white photograph of the pair training together.

Anfield legends also paid tribute, former defender Jamie Carragher telling Sky Sports News he was "just in a state of shock." He added: "I just cannot believe it. For everybody involved but especially his family - his wife and the children they've got, it's devastating for all involved.

"I can only imagine how his team-mates feel at Liverpool and Portugal, they must be in a world of pain with his friends and family."

Former captain Steven Gerrard offered "condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time" while Liverpool minority owner and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wrote: "My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone] JOTA!!"

Andre's club Penafiel said: "The loss of two young lives linked to the world of football fills us with pain and consternation. At this difficult time, Futebol Clube Penafiel extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared moments of life and passion for sport with Andre and Diogo. The club will declare official mourning and pay tribute at upcoming sporting events."

'Two men who represented FC Porto in an exemplary fashion'

Jota was born in Porto and spent a season on loan at the Portuguese giants in 2016-17. Andre was also at the club, where he came through the youth ranks over six years from 2011. Their statement read: "FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks."

Club president Andre-Villas Boas added: "This is a moment of profound dismay for the entire Porto fanbase and for all Portuguese people. Two young men tragically lost their lives, two men who represented FC Porto in an exemplary manner and who will be remembered not only for their football but also for their personal and human qualities. To the family and friends of Diogo and André, still devastated by the injustice of their untimely loss, I offer my condolences. Football has lost two great men. We are left with the honor of them having represented FC Porto."

On the international stage Jota was a valuable and well-liked member of a Portugal squad that had just won its second Nations League title in six years, where he featured in both matches. His international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo posted a tribute to his teammate on social media, writing, "It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

Fellow Portugal international Ruben Neves said: "They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you."

Prior to moving to Liverpool, Jota was among the stars of a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that earned promotion to the Premier League and secured back-to-back seventh-placed finishes, their best placing since 1979-80. On July 25, 2019, Jota scored Wolves' first European goal in 39 years in a 2-0 win over Northern Irish club Crusaders and he would go on to depart for Merseyside as a Molineux hero.

"We are heartbroken," said Wolves. "Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered."