Hope Solo announces she is pregnant with twins following miscarriage last year
Former USWNT star is expecting one boy and one girl
This week, former U.S. Women's National Team star goalkeeper Hope Solo announced she is expecting twins, one boy and one girl, with husband Jerramy Stevens,a former NFL tight end. The 38-year-old Solo made the announcement while co-hosting a beIN Sports show.
The footballer joked that she is expecting a "miniature soccer team."
The World Cup champion said during the "Weekend Winners" segment, with the news of one boy and one girl, that she and her husband "get to practice equality from the very beginning."
She responded to the tweet with a boy and girl emoji and a couple of exclamation points.
Reign FC, her former team, already has plans for her future children and expects them to make some noise in future World Cups.
A few months ago, Solo went public with the news that she had suffered a miscarriage in February 2018, while she was running for president of the United States Soccer Federation.
Due to an ectopic pregnancy, which is when the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, the doctors needed to remove one of her Fallopian tubes.
She opened up about the scary process and said the doctors told her she was "hours from dying." During that pregnancy she was also pregnant with twins.
Shortly after the miscarriage, the two-time Olympic gold medalist told Elle magazine that she had begun in vitro fertilization and she was trying to grow her family.
Hope and Stevens have been married since 2012.
-
Liverpool vs. Monterrey preview
The Reds are the favorites to advance to this weekend's final
-
El Clasico preview
El Clasico is finally here after a lengthy postponement due to Catalan riots
-
El Clasico history
Here's everything to know about El Clasico going into their first meeting of the 2019-20 season
-
Charlotte lands MLS team for 2021
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will own the Carolina team that's joining MLS in 2021
-
Arteta set to become Arsenal boss
Here's what to know about the Spaniard who is currently an assistant coach
-
UCL draw: Real vs. City in last 16
The Champions League league round of 16 draw will feature plenty of heavyweight matchups
-
Manchester City outclasses Arsenal
City outclassed Arsenal and kept its distance behind Liverpool
-
UCL: Atleti, Atalanta clinch spots
The Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday