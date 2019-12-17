Hope Solo announces she is pregnant with twins following miscarriage last year

This week, former U.S. Women's National Team star goalkeeper Hope Solo announced she is expecting twins, one boy and one girl, with husband Jerramy Stevens,a former NFL tight end. The 38-year-old Solo made the announcement while co-hosting a beIN Sports show.

The footballer joked that she is expecting a "miniature soccer team."

The World Cup champion said during the "Weekend Winners" segment, with the news of one boy and one girl, that she and her husband "get to practice equality from the very beginning."

Two-time World Champion @hopesolo makes a special announcement on Weekend Winners. We join her in this ‘magisterial’ phase of her life. pic.twitter.com/jEDS4FHxuS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 17, 2019

She responded to the tweet with a boy and girl emoji and a couple of exclamation points.

Reign FC, her former team, already has plans for her future children and expects them to make some noise in future World Cups.

Massive congrats to @hopesolo and Jerramy. Incredible news - we expect to see the twins in goal for the 2038 and 2039 World Cups. https://t.co/y9iaR0Z8GM — Reign FC (@ReignFC) December 17, 2019

A few months ago, Solo went public with the news that she had suffered a miscarriage in February 2018, while she was running for president of the United States Soccer Federation.

Due to an ectopic pregnancy, which is when the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, the doctors needed to remove one of her Fallopian tubes.

She opened up about the scary process and said the doctors told her she was "hours from dying." During that pregnancy she was also pregnant with twins.

Shortly after the miscarriage, the two-time Olympic gold medalist told Elle magazine that she had begun in vitro fertilization and she was trying to grow her family.

Hope and Stevens have been married since 2012.