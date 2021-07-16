Olympique Lyonnais' Houssem Aouar could be on the move this summer as the French giants face another season without UEFA Champions League football.

Back in Europe after spending the 2020-21 campaign out of continental competition entirely despite a deep run in the latter stages of the 2019-20 UCL, Peter Bosz will now lead OL.

However, UEL participation will not soften the blow of a second consecutive term away from Europe's top table and Les Gones consequently must cash in on talent where possible.

Melvin Bard is expected to swap Lyon for Ligue 1 rivals OGC Nice shortly and Memphis Depay is already a Barcelona player -- even if he has not yet been registered -- but the only arrivals so far at Groupama Stadium have been Damien Da Silva and Henrique on free transfers.

If OL are to rebuild under Bosz, they will have to cash in on star assets like Aouar who has not been at his usual high standards over the past year or so and has now started to drop in value towards the $36 million mark.

This has created a situation where many clubs will view the 23-year-old as a potential bargain to be had.

Latest Houssem Aouar transfer news

July 16, 2021: ESPN's Julien Laurens reports that Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of Lyon's Aouar this summer. James Olley added that Tanguy Ndombele could return to OL as part of any potential deal involving Spurs.

CBS Sports soccer insider James Benge reports that Arsenal have renewed their interest in Aouar though no official offer has been made. July 6, 2021: Aouar publicly addresses claims that he was missing preseason training with Lyon in an effort to force through a summer transfer away from the club and reveals that he was "hospitalized" through illness.

Houssem Aouar: Numbers to know

10 goal contributions in Ligue 1: Aouar scored seven goals and assisted three more as Lyon fell short in their bid to qualify for UEFA Champions League soccer.

Aouar scored seven goals and assisted three more as Lyon fell short in their bid to qualify for UEFA Champions League soccer. 0.50 expected goals per 90 minutes: Although his goal return might be slightly disappointing at only seven, his expected goal total of 9.96 suggests that from the shots he managed to generate he'd as often as not be in double digits. Generally speaking expected goals predict future performance more accurately than goals do.

Although his goal return might be slightly disappointing at only seven, his expected goal total of 9.96 suggests that from the shots he managed to generate he'd as often as not be in double digits. Generally speaking expected goals predict future performance more accurately than goals do. 3.52 shots per 90: Aouar's shots per 90 total is extremely impressive for a midfielder, even an attacking one. Only Mousa Dembele attempted a higher rate for Lyon (and that in limited minutes). Even Memphis Depay took fewer. In fact, depending on how you define midfield (whether you include wingers or not), only Kevin de Bruyne took more shots per 90 as a midfielder than Aouar across Europe's big five leagues (900 minutes or more).

Aouar's shots per 90 total is extremely impressive for a midfielder, even an attacking one. Only Mousa Dembele attempted a higher rate for Lyon (and that in limited minutes). Even Memphis Depay took fewer. In fact, depending on how you define midfield (whether you include wingers or not), only Kevin de Bruyne took more shots per 90 as a midfielder than Aouar across Europe's big five leagues (900 minutes or more). 23 years old: Aouar's age should be ignored. In Europe's big five leagues only 11 players aged 23 or younger who played 900 minutes or more least season had a higher xG per 90 minute total than Aouar's 0.50, all of them forwards. Only five took more shots.

Transfer risk factor

Unfortunately, due to Aouar's form last season and a similar situation playing out previously with Real Betis' Nabil Fekir, the risk is higher than usual and that perhaps explains the absence of an early bid for his services.

The France international's attitude was questioned last campaign after a move away did not materialize and he has already had to shoot down rumors that he is trying to force his way out this summer.

OL's poor financial situation means that a sale is more likely, but his downturn in form has decreased his potential fee while also meaning that early negotiations will likely start at very different valuations between clubs.