Houston Dash have dismissed head coach Sam Laity the club announced on Wednesday. The decision comes 18 weeks into the regular season after a 6-10-8 record across all competitions, the team is currently in 10th place in the league table.

Laity arrived in Houston after a long tenure in the NWSL as an assistant coach in Seattle with OL Reign where he previously also held an interim role with the franchise. He also was a coach in the Reign's academy system. He was a regular member of the Reign coaching staff since their inaugural season until he was hired as head coach of the Dash in 2022.

"We have high ambitions and continuously work to build a competitive team that will represent the city at a high level. After considerable evaluation as to what is best for the team at this time, we made the decision to make a change," Dash general manager, Alex Singer said. "On behalf of the Club, community, and our team, I want to thank Sam for his dedication and contributions to our organization. We sincerely wish him all the best."

It's been a disappointing season for the club after their first-ever NWSL post-season appearance in 2022. The Dash hosted a 2022 quarterfinal match last season but were eliminated by Kansas City Current. Laity was hired with the expectation of an equal or improved finish with much of the 2022 roster returning. There was never a stretch of of cohesion for the team under Laity, who was unable to find a formation that worked with his roster, despite some strong individual performances by Maria Sanchez and Michele Alozie.

There are just four weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season and Dash assistant coach Sarah Lowden is expected to take over in the interim, though there has been no formal announcement by the franchise at the moment.

The move may provide a last-minute boost to the Dash in the late playoff push. Houston is six points shy of the playoff line, with Racing Lousiville, Angel City, and Orlando Pride in front of them. They will face the three squads and playoff contenders NJ/NY Gotham FC in the final month of regular season play.