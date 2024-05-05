Kansas City Current are still unbeaten through seven games though the first-place side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 13th-place Houston Dash on Sunday. The two teams had to battle through a lengthy weather delay as both clubs scored a goal in each half. It's been a wild start for both franchises in a season that is only a quarter of the way through. Don't miss any of the action -- fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Chawinga keeps scoring

Kansas City have gotten off to a blazing hot start this season and there have been plenty of keys to their success with a new coaching staff, stadium, and international players. Malawian international Temwa Chawinga has developed a rapid chemistry with veteran midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo.

The duo connected on the opening goal, elevating the goal total for Kansas City as the Current have now scored 21 goals in seven matches.

Chawinga has put on brilliant individual finishing in front of goal and is firmly in the early NWSL Golden Boot race with five goals through seven games. She's shown she can score clinically, or even through a bit of chaos and calamity. Take a look at the link-up between DiBernardo and Chawinga:

Weather steals the show

Mother Nature decided to have her say in the match when rain storms and lighting arrived in the area forcing the game into a delay in halftime. Kansas City carried a one-goal lead at halftime, and all the momentum, and dominated attacking stats at the half. They outshot Houston 14-3 and had more attempts on target, 7-1.

The conditions were so poor, it led to nearly a four-hour delay, and as players came out for warmups the pitch was affected by excess water. Such a long delay led to some second-half adjustments for both sides of the pitch as each coach made a single substitution.

Further changes by Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski led to a different look on the backline as Hallie Mace left the game with an injury and rookie Ellie Wheeler replaced her. One slippery misstep and miscommunication later, Houston had their equalizer.

Houston's process is draws



After a transfer window that brought the club mixed headlines, with player requests to move and bringing in defensive reinforcements, the club is still on the hunt for a win. The Dash have yet to get one, but they have managed to string together two consecutive draws now. Still, the grind of a several-hours-long weather delay isn't easy, but the squad's ability to rally for a stronger second-half performance salvaged a point for them as they still await the arrival of Brazilian defender Tarciane.