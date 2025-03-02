Inter Miami will look to get into the win column for the first time in Major League Soccer play this season when they battle the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. After posting a league-best 74 points a year ago, Inter Miami opened its season with a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Feb. 22. They defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Tuesday in a Concacaf Champions Cup match, while Houston dropped a 2-1 decision to FC Dallas in last weekend's MLS opener. The Dynamo have won the last three meetings with Miami, including a 2-1 win in a U.S. Open Cup match on Sept. 27, 2023. Inter Miami will be without superstar Lionel Messi as he didn't travel with the team for Sunday's match.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Houston is listed at +120 (risk $100 to win $120) on the money line, while Inter Miami is +210, while a draw would return +240 in the latest Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo match and locked in his MLS picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo:

Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami money line: Houston Dynamo +120, Draw +240, Inter Miami +210

HOU: The Dynamo finished last season with a plus-8 goal differential



MIA: Inter Miami finished with 79 goals in league play in 2024

Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Inter Miami

Messi, the veteran superstar, who powered Inter Miami to new heights a year ago, will be absent for Sunday's showdown as the manager has decided to rest him given the congested schedule. Messi led the side with 21 goals and 17 assists in 22 appearances in league play last season. Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, he has registered 21 goals in 26 league matches. In 42 total appearances, he has registered 36 goals, so he'll be sorely missed on Sunday night.

However, the Herons still have world-class talent they can rely on. Forward Luis Suarez also helps power the Inter Miami offense. In 30 MLS appearances a year ago, he scored 21 goals and added 10 assists. In Tuesday's win over Sporting KC, he scored one goal and added an assist. The 38-year-old has had an illustrious career with stops at Liverpool in the Premier League and Barcelona in La Liga. In 840 total appearances in his career, he has registered 515 goals.

Why you should back Houston Dynamo

Midfielder Amine Bassi helps power the Dynamo offense. He already has registered one goal this season, after finishing with three goals and a team-high 10 assists in league play in 2024. The 27-year-old began his professional career in France for Nancy II. In his first season with the Dynamo in 2023, he scored eight goals in 19 appearances in league play.

Also helping guide the offense is forward Ibrahim Aliyu, who led Houston with six goals and six assists in 36 appearances in 2024. He took 65 shots, with 27 on target. In 58 career matches with the Dynamo, he has registered nine goals. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals in 79 appearances for Lokomotiva Zagreb in Croatia's HNL from 2020-21 through 2022-23.

How to make Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami picks

Eimer has broken down the Major League Soccer match from every angle. He is leaning over the goal total and has identified three best bets, including two that are offering a plus-money payout, for Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo.

So who wins Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie?

