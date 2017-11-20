Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
Seattle is the favorite, but Houston finished just three points back in regular season
The MLS Western Conference Championship's first leg is set for Tuesday night as reigning champs the Seattle Sounders, the second seed, head to third-seeed Houston Dynamo.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Simulation
In a simulation using Football Manager 18, Seattle won the first leg 2-1 thanks to goals from Clint Dempsey and Nicolas Loderido, with the latter scoring a screamer from 35-yards out. Mauro Manotas got the lone goal for the Dynamo.
