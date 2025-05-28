Cristiano Ronaldo's chapter at Al-Nassr could be over if you are to believe his social media post, but the Portuguese legend doesn't seem to be headed for retirement at 40. At the end of the Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo posted, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Thanks to all." He was able to win the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, defeating Al-Hilal for his only club trophy with Al-Nassr, but he may not have to wait long for a chance at a trophy at whichever club he ends up at next.

A stay in the Saudi Pro League could happen with Al-Hilal reportedly being interested in Ronaldo's services, but it leads to the bigger question of whether Ronaldo could play in the upcoming Club World Cup. Slated to kick off June 14 with Al Ahly facing Inter Miami, it could certainly happen. Not only are there reasons for clubs to pursue Ronaldo, someone who has been there and done that in a range of tournaments, but there's also the fact that this could provide one last stand of Ronaldo facing his greatest rival, Lionel Messi, in the United States. There's no telling how many opportunities there will be for something like this to happen, so if there's a chance to line it up during the summer, there's no reason not to.

Will the transfer window allow Ronaldo to move?

Historically, the summer transfer window doesn't open until the beginning of July, but thanks to the presence of the Club World Cup and some players not being under contract after the month of June, there has been a mini window created from June 1-10, allowing teams competing in the CWC to bolster their ranks ahead of the tournament. Every team can utilize that window, but it creates a chance for those teams to get their business done early and use the tournament as part of their preseason training.

Technically, a player could move to a team during this mini window and then depart after the Club World Cup for another side as a player can be registered for three clubs over the course of a season but can only play for two. So, Ronaldo could sign with a team and then move after the tournament if he would prefer to do so, even if that move is actually continuing his stay with Al Nassr.

What other teams would be interested in his services?

So many clubs taking part in the Club World Cup would love to have Ronaldo on their side, but a few of the bigger contenders could be Al-Hilal and Al Ahly of Egypt. If it's a short term agreement, some of the bigger European sides may not be looking to make a deal like that due to the impact that it could have on team cohesion but other clubs around the world could view Ronaldo as a mercenary to help them have a chance to compete with top clubs for winning this competition. There's also the personal aspect as a move to Al-Hilal would set up Ronaldo facing his former club Real Madrid.

Also, being a team owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, there would be no issues ensuring Ronaldo is compensated in a similar way to what he is now. When it comes to Al-Ahly, they've expressed interest in wanting to beef up their squad ahead of the tournament as well, and while they may not have the financial muscle of the Saudi Arabian sides, the increased financial compensation from the tournament allows clubs to compete in areas where historically they wouldn't be able to. It also could set up a mouth-watering intro to the tournament where Ronaldo and Messi face off one last time, an event that would be priceless and unimaginable a year ago.