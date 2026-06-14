How Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman are fueling USMNT's early World Cup dominance

Now that we've had some time to sit with the historic 4-1 United States victory over Paraguay, not only does it feel just as good, but it also provides a chance to look back at what we may have learned about the team. It was a comprehensive result as Mauricio Pochettino's best XI got the job done and even his controversial pick to be in the squad -- Gio Reyna -- was able to score off the bench to show why he's in the side as well.

Let's take a look at what the match showed us:

No questions at the nine

May 16, 2023, could go down as a national holiday if this scoring continues. That was the day that striker Folarin Balogun committed to representing the United States after previously appearing for England at the youth levels. His impact was immediately felt, scoring in only his second cap for the USMNT, helping defeat Canada to win the Concacaf Nations League final. Now he has one-upped himself with a first-half brace in the World Cup.

Folarin Balogun USA • F • #20 World Cup games 1 World Cup goals 2

Only 24, if he can keep up this pace, there could be more World Cups in the future where Balogun leads the line for the United States, but before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's take a look back at a match where Balogun outscored and almost produced more xG by himself than Paraguay did during the entire match.

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The spacing that Balogun allows the attack to operate with alongside his own ability to create shots from tight areas allows the United States attack to function without a traditional creator behind him, which puts Weston McKennie in an area to float and pop up, keeping a defense on its heels. It's all part of the master plan, and while it's certainly early, this is one of the main reasons to be excited about this start from the United States.

Alex Freeman is ready for his moment

Starting a World Cup game at only 21, the rise of Alex Freeman has continued for the USMNT. Only a year ago, he made his debut for the senior team under Pochettino, and now he has secured 18 caps and scored twice. While you can quibble about if Freeman is playing as a third center back or a traditional right back for the USMNT, one thing that's clear is that he is ready for his moment.

Alex Freeman USA • D • #16 Minutes Played 90 Assists 1 Interceptions 2 Recoveries 5

Already, he's now gone from Alex Freeman, son of Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman to Alex Freeman, starting defender at the World Cup for the United States, and there's much more to come from the Villarreal man. Freeman had to grow up quickly, leaving family in Fort Lauderdale to join the Orlando City SC academy, something that has only continued with him going to Spain. The mindset required to succeed while doing that translates well to national team success as well.

In the move to Villarreal, Freeman has had to grow as a defender, and it showed when he stuck with the Paraguayan wingers to cover Sergino Dest. He'll need to do the same on June 19 when the United States face an Australia side that defeated Turkiye despite allowing 30 shots in the match. The Socceroos were strong on the counter and got the job done, and they'll be confident coming to face the USMNT in Seattle. Freeman will have plenty of work to do, but if he can accomplish his assignment, there's no reason they won't be in prime position to win the group.

Trust in Pochettino

Continually, Pochettino has stated that it doesn't matter what this team does until the World Cup, and while on one hand that was adding pressure to them, with a result like this, it's clear that he has an idea on how he wants his side to play. In their attacking movements, they're well drilled, and while there was a step back when Christian Pulisic left the pitch, as long as it's a precaution, as they say it is, then it'll be a strong attack yet again for their second match.

Mauricio Pochettino USA Wins 15 Draws 2 Losses 10

He's been successful at doing more with less at club level, and this is a talented USMNT squad that Pochettino can make in his tactical image. Playing McKennie at a 10 ahead of Malik Tillman, being a central midfielder isn't something that just any coach would do, and Tillman was excellent in the role. It's similar to using Sergino Dest forward, knowing that the spine of Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Tyler Adams can stop anyone who comes their way.

There's a fine balance with this, as we haven't had to see what Pochettino's backup plan is at this stage of the tournament, but in a best-case scenario, we won't have to in the group stage.