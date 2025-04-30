PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma delivered another huge performance in the 1-0 away win against Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night. The Italian goalkeeper was at the center of multiple discussions over the past years, as many were divided between the potential of the former AC Milan player. In fact, if some think he's a world-class goalkeeper, others at the same time believe he can't deliver, especially in some key games, as it happened in recent seasons.

However, his performances this season, especially in the Champions League big nights for PSG, are proving he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and can potentially help the French side to win their first ever UEFA Champions League, if they are able to keep the advantage in the second leg next week in Paris. If PSG make it, a lot of the credit has to go to the Italian goalkeeper, who is probably living the best moment of his career, and there are also big chances to see him in the top 10 of the next Ballon d'Or, especially if PSG win the major European trophy.

After making his professional debut in the Italian Serie A at 16-years old with AC Milan, Donnarumma left the Italian team in the summer of 2021 as a free agent a few weeks before winning the UEFA 2020 Euro with Italy in the final against England at Wembley, where the Italian goalkeeper was the hero of the night and saved the deciding penalty against Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. That was a defining moment in his career, but since then, he had some ups and downs, most notably the one in the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in his first season at PSG. The criticism was raised, but Donnarumma knew his time had to come.

PSG went through many changes, in the team and in the coaching staff. World class stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe all left the squad in the last years, but Donnarumma always decided to stay at the club that wanted him the most after his AC Milan's contract ended. Former PSG director Leonardo, who worked with Donnarumma at AC Milan before, was the one who wanted to sign him also thanks to the help of his friend and player's agent Mino Raiola. Going to PSG wasn't the easiest decision to make for a young player, as Donnarumma was only 22 year-old when he left the Italian giants. Most of the AC Milan fanbase didn't like the way he left, as a free agent, but the Italian player always showed to be stronger and much more experienced than the criticism that surrounded him.

When current director Luis Campos was appointed by PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he never had a doubt about the project around Donnarumma and wanted him to become even more important inside the dressing room. Gigio understood that, he started working harder and this season is showing he's much more confident in the role he has. In all the key Champions League matches of the season, he was one of the best players, with only a few mistakes over the whole season. In the second leg against Liverpool, in the Champions League round of 16, he saved two key penalties at Anfield. Against Aston Villa, in the second leg of the quarterfinals, three crucial saves helped PSG to qualify for the last four, and then against Arsenal at the Emirates -- another key performance that helped the Luis Enrique's side to have the one-goal advantage ahead of the return leg. If PSG triumph in Europe this season, Donnarumma's contributions will be a cornerstone of their success.