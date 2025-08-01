Tottenham will enter the new season with their trophy drought in the past after lifting the Europa League title, but instead of that trophy providing clarity, this is very much a club in transition. Thomas Frank will lead the squad this campaign after replacing Ange Postecoglou, and club captain Heung-Min Son could be on his way out of the club with the potential of a move to Los Angeles FC on the horizon.

Despite these changes, there's reason for optimism at the club even after finishing just above the relegation zone last season in 17th place. It was a chaotic campaign for Tottenham and they only picked up 14 points in 19 Premier League matches after January 1st, with a whopping -14 goal difference, and while focus may have been elsewhere in aiming to win the Europa League, that's an unacceptable performance for a team that was expected to compete for a place in the top four.

The highs of Postecoglou's system were high, such as defeating Manchester City 4-0 away from home, but the lows were also quite low, such as losing 4-2 to Wolves in April. His system wasn't a repeatable one, and if one of Mickey Van De Ven or Cristian Romero missed time due to injuries or suspensions, the entire defense fell into shambles. Looking at that, it makes sense why Tottenham would look to make a move, and Frank's arrival comes at the right time.

Unburdened by the need to immediately end a trophy drought, Frank can take time to implement his system, add new players, and create a flexible, dynamic Tottenham. Postecoglou brought dynamism, but his teams lacked a Plan B. In contrast, a Frank-led Brentford side employed multiple formations and player fits to give them a tactical edge, competing with the Premier League's best. Set plays were a focus, and they mainly operated out of a 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 formation, both styles that suit the core players at Tottenham.

Alongside Chelsea and Brighton, Spurs also used some of the youngest lineups in the league, with both teams having an average age of just over 24 years old. Four players 22 or younger logged more than 1000 Premier League minutes, and with teenagers such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall set to take steps forward in the new campaign, there's a lot to like about the squad.

Depth in key areas and smart transfers

After joining on loan from Bayern Munich as a January addition to a team desperate for attackers, Mathys Tel has joined on a permanent deal to boost the attack. Direct on the dribble and unafraid to shoot from anywhere, the 20-year-old is the perfect type of player to improve under Frank, boosting the attack. Centerback Kota Takai has also joined alongside Luka Vusovic, officially joining from Hajduk Split. Mohammed Kudus joined from West Ham United to boost Frank's attack, and while Morgan Gibbs-White didn't join as well to put things over the top, the expected arrival of midfielder Joao Palhinha on loan can boost a major need.

Despite having Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur in the squad, Tottenham's defensive midfielders were more comfortable playing further up the pitch. Palhinha is a limited player, which is why it was odd that he was a Bayern Munich target in the first place, but his strength of sitting deep, cleaning up danger, and playing simple passes to his teammates will help make Tottenham's system easier to reproduce.

Even if an attacking midfielder doesn't join before the season starts, healthy seasons from Dominic Solanke and James Maddison will go a long way in improving the squad. Pape Sarr is another midfielder who can get involved in the attack, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold gone to Real Madrid, Pedro Porro will have a shot at being the top attacking right back in the Premier League this coming season. Essentially, if Frank can figure out the defensive shape of this squad, the attack won't be what's holding them back. He hasn't dealt with the grind of a Champions League season, but with the new league phase setup, Tottenham will have more opportunity to rotate the squad in Europe than they did in a traditional group stage.

What does Frank bring?

Comfortable rotating his sides to adapt to the opposition, there's no team that Frank will overlook managing at Tottenham. Being able to bring core members of his Brentford staff to the club will ensure that players are fully prepared, and with Spurs not being involved in the Club World Cup, they've had a standard preseason during which Frank can work with the squad uninterrupted to prepare for facing Paris Saint-Germian in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 13 to kick off the season.

Pressing is important since Frank sides like to keep a high backline, which is a similar aspect to Postecoglou's management. While that can cause them to concede on the counter, a counterpress led by Solanke will also create plenty of goals on its own due to how fast Spurs can make a team pay on the break. Combine that with a focus on set plays and defending them, and it provides Tottenham with a good base to work from, even if there isn't a major improvement from players in the new campaign.

With Frank teams enjoying attacking from wide areas, Kudus and Porro will be key, but another player to watch is Wilson Odebert. Injuries kept him from having a major impact, but his skill at dribbling and creating chances will be important in this new system to keep things ticking over. Frank will need everyone who is ready to contribute to get the ball into the box and press while not in possession.

Frank teams value fitness to outwork the opponent, and with such a young squad at Tottenham, it's something that can be instilled pretty quickly. Even at center back with two new players joining and Radu Dragusin returning from injury, there's more depth to cope with players outside of the starting Xi being available. That alone raises the floor of this team.

What can Tottenham accomplish?

Despite the optimism around the squad, making the top four would not only need everything to go perfectly, but it'd also need a slip-up from other teams. Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool seem to be in a tier of their own, but after those four, it's anyone's guess how things could shake out. Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa have taken steps back, while Brighton doesn't feel ready to compete at the highest level yet. This would make fifth place the goal for Tottenham this campaign while also making a strong run in the cups.

In the Champions League, Spurs are talented enough to get out of the League Phase, but when it comes to going further, that's when it will depend on the draw and how much they've improved under Frank. This is a team that could make a run but they'd need the right draw in order to do that. At least winning a knockout stage match or making the round of 16 is plenty to build from, though. This was also the expectation last season and while it didn't work out, that's why Frank was brought in. He needs to hit the ground running but the stage is set to do just that.

