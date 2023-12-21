After what was a strange winter transfer window last season outside of Chelsea buying anything and everything in sight, spending more than £280 million including a record fee for Enzo Fernandez, this winter could bring quite a few quirks for top teams around the world. The Africa Cup of Nations will take place from Jan. 13 until Feb. 11 while the AFC Asian Cup will also take place between Jan. 12 and Feb. 10. These tournaments will see stars like Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Leverkusen Victor Boniface be unavailable for their clubs for at minimum the group stage of the tournament but in some cases longer if teams make a run.

The Premier League could see as many as 43 players take part in AFCON while Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen could lose five players to the tournament. Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham are among some of the most impacted teams by the Asian Cup and it leaves teams in quite a conundrum ahead of the transfer window.

In some cases, they may have adequate depth, but in others, they may need to dive into the market to make a splash while also looking for short-term replacements that could potentially be long-term signings. But what are some ways that teams can look to use a tough market in their favor?

Loans are key

In some cases, when a team can't make a full transfer happen, a loan with an option to buy for the future can be a good time to see if a player fits in a system before making a long-term investment. With some out-of-favor members of teams like Jadon Sancho likely to be available in January, it can be a time for a team to see if there is something salvageable there while giving Manchester United roster flexibility as the Red Devils need players who can contribute sooner than later. Even USMNT star Gio Reyna could fall into this category due to how little he has played for Borussia Dortmund this season. Neither may end up being the fix for replacing Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, but they certainly could help keep Leverkusen's title charge going or pique the interest of a team like Brighton.

Finding projects who might be able to contribute now

If a team has adequate backups out of the gate, it can be a good time to look to leagues like the Belgian first division and Major League Soccer. There, players can be found who are ready for a step up but may need more guidance to reach their full potential. Here, a move like Atlanta United's Thiago Almada to Napoli comes to mind. While he isn't a striker who can directly replace Osimhen, he is a talented, creative player who can allow Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to focus more on scoring during their time without the Nigerian striker. Almada is an example of an MLS player who can likely step right into a top team in the world but others like Cade Cowell, if they were to move to Europe, would replace the bench player who was now moved into the starting XI due to these cup competitions before competing for a spot in the regular rotation next season. Both are important things for a team but it's identifying which direction fits better that is critical.

Sometimes you just have to buy a star

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are currently in the top-four race in the Premier League despite preseason expectations of a mid-table finish after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. But with James Maddison already sidelined, losing Premier League Golden Boot contender Son to the Asian Cup with South Korea could derail all their good work this season. Linked to strikers left and right, the winter window is time for Spurs to make a big move if they're serious about making a top-four run. Considering the under performance of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United, the time to strike is now, especially since the right transfer will only put them in a better position for next season. With Richarlison and Brennan Johnson filling the attacking roles alongside Son, it's not like making a major move would block anyone either as depth is critical in a league as physical as England.