Inter and PSG will meet in Munich for the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League final in one of the most awaited matches of the season. The two teams will face each other for the first time ever in an official match on May 31 at the Allianz Arena. After the incredible semifinals between Inter and Barcelona, the Nerazzurri were able to knock out Hansi Flick's side and will meet the team coached by Luis Enrique after they knocked Arsenal out of the tournament. It will be Inter's seventh Champions League final. They've won the competition three times, but also lost three finals, including the 2023 edition 1-0 against Manchester City with Rodri scoring the deciding goal. PSG on the other hand, will play their second ever Champions League final, after losing the 2020 edition in the 1-0 final against Bayern Munich. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

How many trophies have PSG won?

PSG are the most successful soccer club in France as they have won 53 trophies, including 13 Ligue 1 titles, 15 Coupe de France trophies, nine Coupe de la Ligue trophies, 13 French Supercups, one Ligue 2 title, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1996 and one UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001. PSG have never won the Champions League, as they lost the 2020 edition to Bayern Munich in their first-ever Champions League final.

How many trophies have Inter won?

Inter have won a total of 44 major trophies in their history, including 20 Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italia trophies, eight Supercoppa Italiana titles, three Champions League trophies (1964, 1965, 2010), three UEFA Europa League, three FIFA Club World Cup. With 37 domestic trophies and seven international trophies, Inter are the second most successful Italian soccer team behind Juventus. Under the management of current Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who took charge of the Nerazzurri in the summer 2021, Inter have won one Serie A title (2023-24), three Supercoppa Italiana (2022, 2023, 2024) and two Coppa Italia trophies (2022, 2023). Only Roberto Mancini and Helenio Herrera (who won two Champions Leagues in 1964 and 1965) have won more titles (7) at Inter than the current Nerazzurri manager.

