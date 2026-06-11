How Mexico star Raul Jimenez overcame skull fracture, loss of father to see World Cup goal dream come true

On his first World Cup start for Mexico, striker Raul Jimenez has also scored his first goal at the tournament as El Tri topped South Africa, 2-0. Celebrating the goal with tears in his eyes, it was clear how much the goal meant to him, but that should come as no surprise considering the odds that Jimenez defied to be in a position to start this game.

In 2020, while still a member of Wolverhampton in the English Premier League, Jimenez fractured his skull during a match against Arsenal after a head-to-head clash with defender David Luiz. Jimenez was unconscious on the pitch and had to go to the hospital to receive immediate treatment for the fractured skull and a brain injury that could've killed him. But after eight months of recovery, Jimenez returned to the pitch for Wolves.

It has also been an emotional few months for Jimenez following the death of his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, in March. Jimenez was also in tears when he scored his first goal for Fulham following his father's death and pointed to the sky with both hands in celebration while dropping to his knees, similarly to his celebration after scoring against South Africa. It was easy to tell both obstacles played into the emotions he shown on Thursday.

While he did make the 2022 World Cup squad for Mexico in Qatar, Jimenez came off the bench for El Tri during those when they got knocked out during the group stage of the tournament. But now, as co-hosts, Jimenez has earned the starting role for Javier Aguirre's men and has shown why by leading the line against South Africa. It's a strong start to the World Cup for him, netting his 46th goal for the national team, and just like Mexico's other scorer on the day, Julian Quinones, Jimenez will be able to build confidence heading into Mexico's second match, which will be a tough one facing South Korea on June 18.

Jimenez was also able to settle his future ahead of the World Cup, returning to Wolverhampton following their relegation from the Premier League as a free agent. With Wolves being in the Championship next season, following the World Cup, you'll be able to catch his club soccer all season long on Paramount+.