Chelsea's victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final may validate the Blues' project with a young squad, but it also comes with a hefty chunk of prize money that may have made the four-week trip to the U.S. worth it.

The Blues won the first edition of the 32-team Club World Cup on Sunday with a 3-0 win over PSG, at MetLife Stadium, scoring all three goals in a dominant first half before slipping into a comfortable holding pattern for the second. Cole Palmer scored twice and notched an assist to Joao Pedro's goal, the former demonstrating his worth as the Blues' star attacker and the latter breaking into the team quickly, less than two weeks after joining the squad.

Manager Enzo Maresca ends his first season in charge with two trophies, including the UEFA Europa Conference League they won in May. Qualification for the new-look Club World Cup, though, guarantees a sizable amount of prize money for all participants, with FIFA doling out $1 billion in total to all 32 participants. Chelsea will obviously leave the U.S. as the team with the most new funds in their accounts, both thanks to the participation pillar and the sporting performance pillar that make up the tournament's unique prize money structure.

Here's a breakdown of how much Chelsea have earned for Sunday's win in the final, as well as their returns throughout the tournament.

How much money did Chelsea earn for winning the Club World Cup final?

Chelsea will pocket $40 million just from Sunday's win, though they were guaranteed at least $30 million for their trip to the final.

How much money did Chelsea earn during the Club World Cup?

Coming into the final, Chelsea had previously earned $76 million from their wins over the course of the competition, though they could have collected a further $2 million if they had beat Flamengo in the group stage. Through the participation pillar alone, the Blues will earn $116 million.

On top of that, Chelsea collected $37.66 million through the participation pillar, which is essentially a guaranteed fee for qualified teams depending on the confederation they come from. As one of Europe's most accomplished sides participating at the Club World Cup, the Blues took home almost the maximum amount possible ($38.19 million) from the participation pillar.

The total comes out to $153.66 million for a month's work, a sizable chunk of the prize money they have earned this season. For comparison, payments to the fourth-place finisher in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season were almost $220 million.

Sporting performance pillar

Stage Earnings per club Group stage (three matches) $2 million per win, $1 million per draw Round of 16 $7.5 million Quarterfinals $13.125 million Semifinals $21 million Runners-up $30 million Winner $40 million

Participation pillar