Summers may be short on matches, but, at their best, the transfer window can provide the dopamine hits we miss when players take a well-deserved break from the pitch. The greatest transfer windows, though, are the ones that seem to follow no particular pattern, but rather churn out newsworthy updates in surprise, seismic bursts. The best summers come with a level of unpredictability that requires the scribbling and arrow-drawing usually found on a conspiracy theorist's whiteboard to answer the multibillion dollar question: Why exactly are Europe's most notable clubs so happy to spend this summer?

The answer naturally lies in the evergreen needs of the clubs and players in question, the fact that there are a small number of perfect teams and ideal situations meaning a busy transfer market is inevitable. The names change but the circumstances are copied and pasted from years before – a given team wants to level up in order to put together a title run, for example, or a player craves more playing time before a major tournament. Even then, some of the sport's top clubs have been particularly eager to get deals done this summer, spending upwards of $6 billion so far and with weeks to go until deadline day on September 1.

During a summer that kicked into full gear when Liverpool decided to hoard as much young, top-tier attacking talent as possible, there is still plenty of time to get more frenzy-creating deals done. Manchester City may reportedly do Real Madrid a solid by taking Rodrygo off their hands, after all, and Gianluigi Donnarumma all of a sudden wants out of Paris Saint-Germain a few short months after playing a central role en route to the team's first-ever UEFA Champions League title. More chaos seems likely to ensue – and all the arrows seem to point at a batch of England's most recognizable teams for why.

An unpredictable Premier League season

If this summer's busy transfer window is the effect, the cause feels like the Premier League that preceded it. Liverpool won the title despite having just a 5.1% chance of doing just that when the season started, according to Opta's supercomputer, but it was not the only surprise result of the campaign. Manchester City's slide meant they settled for third place, Arsenal were unable to break out of second place and win the title they have chased for three years running and Manchester United sunk all the way down to 15th. The reasons for their fortunes and misfortunes varied and their priorities were different as the transfer window opened, but the reaction was surprisingly similar -- each club decided they needed a big summer in order to put the previous season's imperfections behind them.

How they each reached this conclusion also varied from club to club, though the situations at Arsenal, City and United are fairly easy to explain. Each of them underperformed to different degrees the previous season and had every incentive in the world to bolster their squads. Arsenal and City fill the traditional role of title chasers this summer, Pep Guardiola's side adding to that a rebuilding project and hoping for a redemption arc along the way. United, meanwhile, have created their own unique mess and have the perfect excuse of Ruben Amorim's first full season as the manager to splash cash in the transfer market. Venture outside of England and the list of teams operating in a similar vein includes Real Madrid, who were supposed to take Spain and Europe by storm after signing Kylian Mbappe but instead came out of last season trophyless.

Liverpool were unusually prudent, though, to take this approach after a title-winning campaign. It would be unwise to attribute last season's success to one player, but Mohamed Salah's record-breaking form played an oversized role in their march to first place, leading the Reds to either rest on their laurels or recognize that their title-winning strategy was not sustainable. They smartly chose the second option and had arguably the best summer of any of the top clubs because of that decision, but it is what Liverpool – and the other clubs, for that matter – opted to do with their money that wreaked havoc in the transfer market.

The search for the next big thing

Their reasons may have differed, but those four English teams also came to the same realization that recruiting young would be key, and so their parallel searches for the sport's next great talents simultaneously began.

There were obvious players to select from. Liverpool beat Manchester City to sign Florian Wirtz for a transfer fee worth $133 million and the funds they had accidentally saved over the years by missing out on key targets for several seasons meant they had $103 million to splash on Hugo Ekitike, too. City have made notable moves, too – Rayan Cherki deserves the chance to test himself at a higher level after an impressive stint at Lyon, while Rodrygo could become the focal point of a new-look team if that deal goes through. Arsenal also probably scooped up the best player from Chelsea's seemingly annual flash sale, Noni Madueke. Outside of England, new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso may have lucked out by discovering Gonzalo Garcia's talents at the Club World Cup.

Looking for the next big thing, though, comes with inherent risk. Arsenal will hope their bet on Viktor Gyokeres will pay off, the latter now with a chance to prove if his goal-scoring exploits were the benefit of playing in Portugal or a sign that he is the real deal. United's latest rebuild, meanwhile, has seen an eclectic mix of players sign up in time for Amorim's first full season as manager. Benjamin Sesko, the latest player to bear the weight of being United's No. 9, is the most classic example -- his physicality and speed means he boasts plenty of upside. It is truly no wonder Sesko had interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United at one point but at 22 years old, he is still understandably an unfinished product.

To a lesser degree, Amorim and company are also betting big that Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will actually trend upward in their peak years instead of just being decent fits at midtable Premier League teams. How well any of these players settle into their new workplaces will define their teams' seasons, especially considering the responsibilities placed on just about all of them.

Stripping smaller teams for parts

Finding players who live up to the hype is more of an exact science than it once was, but some transfer window tropes hold up well, even in the age of easily accessible advanced statistics -- picking apart the teams that rank lower on the food chain.

This summer, there were two types of clubs that have seen their players leave for greener pastures and received hefty checks in exchange. The first is the so-called minnow that has punched above their weight, chiefly using the data revolution to scout diamonds in the rough they know will fetch sizable transfer fees down the road. These are the easiest teams to recruit from because they have already done much of the heavy lifting for the big clubs, even if the departures feel unsparing. A year removed from their historic double, Bayer Leverkusen lost Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool, Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich and manager Alonso to Real Madrid. Bournemouth, meanwhile, were rewarded for their ninth place finish by shipping Dean Huijsen to Madrid and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool.



The other type of club is the one that just cannot say no if a superclub comes calling, in this case Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan. Neither team is known for fostering elite talent at this time, but that does not mean they do not have players worth signing, at least as squad players for the high-profile sides. Wolves unsurprisingly find themselves in this category after selling Cunha to United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to City but Milan are here after falling on some relatively hard times. The Italian side missed out on European competition after a shockingly poor campaign, a surefire way to see talented players exit to make up the difference – Tijjani Reijnders will play in the Champions League with City and Malick Thiaw could do the same if a reported move to Newcastle materializes. It may be opportune for City and Newcastle to pick at a club like Milan but the battle of the haves and have-nots is what defines the modern game, and in more ways than one.

Offloading the excess talent

The primary cause of this summer's chaotic transfer market may be the ambition of a few rich teams kicking off a chain reaction, but practicality always catches up to aspiration. In order to sign the stars of tomorrow, these clubs had to part ways with players who officially became surplus to requirements.

City got a head start by bidding farewell to Kevin de Bruyne, while the same was true of Real Madrid as they opted not to renew Luka Modric's contract. Napoli and Milan, respectively, benefitted from those decisions, but the English clubs' big plans meant they had to offload other notable players along the way. Liverpool may not have sent Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich because he was a poor fit, but their new-look attack did not have room for him. Savinho, meanwhile, reportedly may be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur so City have space for Rodrygo.

The outgoings are not always about like-for-like replacements, though. The big English sides had players they simply needed to ditch, which is how a handful of other notable teams entered the fray in a busy summer. Barcelona signed United castoff Marcus Rashford in a rare deal that did not cause financial strain and also does little to mess with team chemistry, while City are close to shipping Jack Grealish off to Everton on a season-long loan. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have offered Darwin Nunez a home after failing to make much of an impact in Arne Slot's season in charge at Liverpool.

A game of mix and match is an appropriate way to close any transfer window, especially the most manic ones. There is a natural undertone of practicality to it, too -- the main characters in the final weeks of any transfer window will likely be the players who are desperate for a move out of an imperfect situation or a team that still has work to do, causing an entertaining sense of panic. City's reported interest in Rodrygo comes with a baked-in plan but others, like Donnarumma's desire to play in the Premier League, could send another goalkeeper chasing a move with limited time left on the clock. A final chaotic chapter to this busy summer may be in store, even if the teams who enabled the frenzy might be finalizing their plans for the new season.