As the Premier League season winds down, there's not much to be decided as the champions are Liverpool and the three relegated teams are the three that were promoted the previous season in Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, but all eyes are now on who qualifies for Europe.

Saturday's FA Cup final, which saw Crystal Palace upset Manchester City for the title, changes things when it comes to who qualifies for the European competitions next season.

So here's what to know as Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League play is still at stake:

Premier League standings

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Liverpool 36 25 8 3 81 35 +46 83 2 Arsenal 36 18 14 4 66 33 +33 68 3 Newcastle United 36 20 6 10 68 45 +23 66 4 Manchester City 36 19 8 9 67 43 +24 65 5 Chelsea 36 18 9 9 62 43 +19 63 6 Aston Villa 36 18 9 9 56 49 +7 63 7 Nottingham Forest 36 18 8 10 56 44 +12 62 8 Brentford 36 16 7 13 63 53 +10 55 9 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 14 13 9 59 56 +3 55 10 AFC Bournemouth 36 14 11 11 55 43 +12 53 11 Fulham 36 14 9 13 51 50 +1 51 12 Crystal Palace 36 12 13 11 46 48 -2 49 13 Everton 36 9 15 12 39 44 -5 42 14 Wolves 36 12 5 19 51 64 -13 41 15 West Ham 36 10 10 16 42 59 -17 40 16 Manchester United 36 10 9 17 42 53 -11 39 17 Tottenham Hotspur 36 11 5 20 63 59 +4 38 18 Ipswich Town 36 4 10 22 35 77 -42 22 19 Leicester City 36 5 7 24 31 78 -47 22 20 Southampton 36 2 6 28 25 82 -57 12

Who makes what competition?

Due to the performance of English teams in European competition boosting their coefficient points, England gained an additional Champions League spot for next season.

Here's how things stand for now:

First through fifth place will qualify for the UEFA Champions League

The Europa League winners between Manchester United and Tottenham will also qualify for UCL

Sixth place, for now, goes to Europa League

Seventh place, for now, goes to the Conference League

What does Crystal Palace's win mean?

Crystal Palace's win means they qualify automatically for the Europa League next season.

What if Chelsea win the Conference League?

This is where things get wonky. Qualifications could get tricky based on if they win the competition or not.

If Chelsea win the tournament and finish in the top five of the Premier League:

The top five, including Chelsea, will qualify for the Champions League along with the winner of the Europa League final (Tottenham vs. Man United).

Crystal Palace and the sixth-place team will make Europa League.

Newcastle, expected to make Champions League through league position, would make Conference League as Carabao Cup winners if they don't finish in the top five.

If Chelsea win the tournament and finish sixth in the Premier League, they get an extra team in Europa League:

The top five will qualify for the Champions League along with the winner of the Europa League final (Tottenham vs. Man United).

Crystal Palace, Chelsea (as Conference League winners) and the seventh-place team will make Europa League.

Newcastle, expected to make Champions League through league position, would make Conference League as Carabao Cup winners if they don't finish in the top five.

How can the eighth-place team make it?

Now we are getting into bizarro world scenarios. But there is a chance the eighth-place team could make it into European competition:

For that to happen, the following will need to take place (this is all assuming Newcastle finish in the top six):

Chelsea win the Conference League and finish outside of the top five.

Because that would mean Chelsea get a Europa spot for winning the Conference League, pushing the Europa spot they would have claimed via league position down to the seventh place, which in turn drops the conference league spot reserved for seventh place to go down to eighth place, essentially. It's a bit more technical than that, but do we really want a weekend headache. You do? Fine.

Before any allocation of spots, it would look like this, per ESPN.

UCL: 1-4 and the Europa League winners

EL: 5, Crystal Palace

CL: 6



If Chelsea finish seventh and win the Conference League final:



UCL: 1-4 and the Europa League winners

EL: 5, Crystal Palace, Chelsea as CL winners

CL: 6

Once performances are factored in, the CL spot jumps over Chelsea since they would be in Europa as CL winners:

UCL: 1-5 and the Europa League winners

EL: 6, Chelsea as CL winners

CL: 8