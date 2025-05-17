chelsea-1.jpg
Getty Images

As the Premier League season winds down, there's not much to be decided as the champions are Liverpool and the three relegated teams are the three that were promoted the previous season in Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, but all eyes are now on who qualifies for Europe. 

Saturday's FA Cup final, which saw Crystal Palace upset Manchester City for the title, changes things when it comes to who qualifies for the European competitions next season. 

So here's what to know as Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League play is still at stake:

Premier League standings

PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Liverpool3625838135+4683
2Arsenal36181446633+3368
3Newcastle United36206106845+2366
4Manchester City3619896743+2465
5Chelsea3618996243+1963
6Aston Villa3618995649+763
7Nottingham Forest36188105644+1262
8Brentford36167136353+1055
9Brighton & Hove Albion36141395956+355
10AFC Bournemouth361411115543+1253
11Fulham36149135150+151
12Crystal Palace361213114648-249
13Everton36915123944-542
14Wolves36125195164-1341
15West Ham361010164259-1740
16Manchester United36109174253-1139
17Tottenham Hotspur36115206359+438
18Ipswich Town36410223577-4222
19Leicester City3657243178-4722
20Southampton3626282582-5712

Who makes what competition?

Due to the performance of English teams in European competition boosting their coefficient points, England gained an additional Champions League spot for next season.

Here's how things stand for now:

  • First through fifth place will qualify for the UEFA Champions League
  • The Europa League winners between Manchester United and Tottenham will also qualify for UCL
  • Sixth place, for now, goes to Europa League
  • Seventh place, for now, goes to the Conference League

What does Crystal Palace's win mean?

Crystal Palace's win means they qualify automatically for the Europa League next season.

What if Chelsea win the Conference League?

This is where things get wonky. Qualifications could get tricky based on if they win the competition or not.

If Chelsea win the tournament and finish in the top five of the Premier League:

  • The top five, including Chelsea, will qualify for the Champions League along with the winner of the Europa League final (Tottenham vs. Man United).
  • Crystal Palace and the sixth-place team will make Europa League.
  • Newcastle, expected to make Champions League through league position, would make Conference League as Carabao Cup winners if they don't finish in the top five.

If Chelsea win the tournament and finish sixth in the Premier League, they get an extra team in Europa League:

  • The top five will qualify for the Champions League along with the winner of the Europa League final (Tottenham vs. Man United).
  • Crystal Palace, Chelsea (as Conference League winners) and the seventh-place team will make Europa League.
  • Newcastle, expected to make Champions League through league position, would make Conference League as Carabao Cup winners if they don't finish in the top five.

How can the eighth-place team make it?

Now we are getting into bizarro world scenarios. But there is a chance the eighth-place team could make it into European competition:

For that to happen, the following will need to take place (this is all assuming Newcastle finish in the top six):

  • Chelsea win the Conference League and finish outside of the top five.

Because that would mean Chelsea get a Europa spot for winning the Conference League, pushing the Europa spot they would have claimed via league position down to the seventh place, which in turn drops the conference league spot reserved for seventh place to go down to eighth place, essentially. It's a bit more technical than that, but do we really want a weekend headache. You do? Fine. 

Before any allocation of spots, it would look like this, per ESPN.

UCL: 1-4 and the Europa League winners
EL: 5, Crystal Palace
CL: 6

If Chelsea finish seventh and win the Conference League final:

UCL: 1-4 and the Europa League winners
EL: 5, Crystal Palace, Chelsea as CL winners
CL: 6  

Once performances are factored in, the CL spot jumps over Chelsea since they would be in Europa as CL winners:

UCL: 1-5 and the Europa League winners
EL: 6, Chelsea as CL winners
CL: 8