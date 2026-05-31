How PSG have gone from contenders to potential European dynasty after conquering Champions League once again

Paris Saint-Germain may not have been at their best, but it wouldn't matter as they won their second consecutive Champions League title, getting past Arsenal in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Manager Luis Enrique has stood by the fact that it would be easier for his side to win their second Champions League title than last season, when they won the first in club history, and while it may have been a tough job to get past Arsenal's defense, this is a PSG side who are uniquely placed to run things back for a third consecutive season too.

The World Cup will bring challenges with players having long summers, but that's something that PSG already dealt with, making it to the Club World Cup final. So, when looking at Real Madrid during a Champions League three-peat in 2018 or Manchester City winning the Premier League in four consecutive seasons, why could PSG be next on the list of great European dynasties?

Strong contributions from young players

At 32, Marquinhos was the oldest player to start the match for PSG on Saturday, and alongside him, Fabian Ruiz was the only other person 30 or older. Luis Enrique has been able to rotate his team heavily in Ligue 1, and while that's something that is treated as a weakness of the side, it's also something that PSG have always been able to do, but Enrique has made it work effectively. Without that, experimentation would Warren Zaire-Emery have been able to fill in as a right back when Achraf Hakimi went down? Maybe not, but PSG have gotten younger, and they've played their kids to give them confidence in any situation that could come their way.

On PSG's roster, 12 players under 24 have logged more than 1,000 minutes in all competitions, and they're why this will be repeatable.

CBS Sports

Zaire-Emery, Willian Pacho, Bradley Barcola, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, and Desire Doue have already become first-team regulars, and everyone on this list has contributed to make PSG what they are today. With so much of the team not even in their prime, they may not even be scratching the surface of what this PSG side can become under Enrique's tutelage, and that's a scary thought.

A man with a plan

Vitinha described his manager as the main character of the team following the match, and that's a statement that's worth unpacking. While the focus is equally on the pitch for teams at the top of the squad, a response like that shows what makes PSG so great, and that's how humble everyone is. Managing egos is a side of management that doesn't get enough coverage, and at PSG, Enrique has a unique situation where he gets to bring in players that he wants and get them to fit his system in a way that he sees fit.

PSG used to be a side that went star chasing in the days of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, but now there is a core of French players who are happy to wear the badge and represent Paris, and it shows. Enrique's tactics when it comes to flexibility and pressing are something special, and he's establishing himself as one of the best managers in world soccer. As long as he can continue to balance this talented squad, PSG will be a side that continues to make deep runs in European soccer as everything comes together.

Don't forget -- he said PSG would be better off after Mbappe's departure for Real Madrid, in search of Champions League glory. Since that move, that's zero UCL titles for Mbappe and Madrid, and two for PSG in two seasons.

Luis Enrique cements legacy as PSG wins back-to-back Champions League titles Chuck Booth

Change among the top teams

The carnage among Europe's elite teams is second to none this season. Of the teams to win a Champions League title since 2020 (Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and PSG), only the Parisians will have the same head coach going into next season. Toss change at Liverpool and other clubs into the mix, and a disjointed top of global soccer is at PSG's feet for the taking. They're not alone in that fact as Arsenal will be back, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Inter aren't going anywhere either, but fortune favors the incumbent when it's one as strong as PSG have been, taking into account their rotation in all competitions plus age. Even if PSG lose some players in the transfer market, they know their identity and how to replace them.

All the rebuilds of the clubs around them won't be created equally because as long as Enrique can avoid a scenario where his approach becomes stale in Paris, they'll continue to be favorites in Champions League as long as the stars in the squad are healthy. Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missing significant time could be a cause for concern, but since those aren't issues at the moment and Kvaratskhelia won't be going to the World Cup, it's not something to spend too much time worrying about. They are the kings of Europe, and their reign may continue for years to come.