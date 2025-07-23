The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas at 9 p.m. ET, where the top MLS players will meet the Liga MX All-Stars in the showcase. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will both miss this game. Vancouver Whitecaps FC are the best represented side with four players while San Diego FC, Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC all have three players in the event. Here's a look at the best betting apps and top sportsbook promos available for sports fans looking to make wagers on the MLS All-Star Game.

2025 MLS All-Star Game preview

This is the fourth iteration of the MLS All-Stars facing the Liga MX All-Stars and a repeat of the 2024 event. The MLS All-Stars have won two of the previous three meetings but the Liga MX squad won last year's game 4-1. Austin FC head coach Nico Estevez will oversee the MLS All-Stars, which were selected via a fan vote.

The Liga MX team, which features seven players who were part of Mexico's 2-1 victory in the 2025 Gold Cup final over the United States, was put together with Balon de Oro nominees and Club America head coach Andre Jardine's selections. Two notable international stars are in the Liga MX side with Colombian attacker James Rodriguez and Spanish defender Sergio Ramos participating.

The latest 2025 MLS All-Star Game odds via bet365 list Liga MX as slight +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with the MLS All-Stars at +150. A draw is +320. The over/under is 2.5, with the Over heavily favored at -400. Henry Martin, Uros Durdevic and Diber Cambindo are all +105 as anytime goal scorers. Get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5, win or lose, at bet365.

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and have tools for users to practice responsible gaming, such as setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, have live chat features where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7. All sportsbooks have contact information on their platforms for state and national helplines for those who need additional assistance.