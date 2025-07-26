The 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship final will feature familiar foes England and Spain on Sunday at Noon ET. These teams have played each other 14 times overall, with England winning seven of those matches. Spain is the current world champion, won the most recent meeting between these teams, and is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line in the latest 2025 UEFA Women's Euro final odds. England is the +333 underdog, while a draw is priced at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. If you are interested in soccer betting and looking into where to bet on the Women's Euro final 2025, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks:

England has a 7-3-4 record against Spain, last defeating them 1-0 in February of this year. Sarina Wiegman squad is also the reigning Women's Euro champion after winning the last tournament in 2022 against Germany.



La Roja have rallied in recent years and have won two of the last three head-to-heads, securing a 1-0 victory against England in the 2023 World Cup final thanks to a goal by Olga Carmona. They also secured a 2-1 win against the Lionesses in the Women's Nations League group stage this year, before winning the entire tournament to establish themselves as Europe's best team.



Spain has won all of its matches in the Women's Euro competition and is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions since falling to England in February. It's no wonder the Spaniards are listed at -275 to lift the Women's Euro trophy. Since England has had to come from behind to win each of their last two Women's Euro matches, Spain is also listed at -175 odds to score the first goal of the match.



Gotham FC forward Esther Gonzalez leads all players in the 2025 Women's Euro competition with four goals, and she is the +155 favorite to find the back of the net for Spain on Sunday. Midfielder and teammate Claudia Pina leads the tournament with 10 attempts, and she is listed at +110 odds to tally 2+ shots on target against England. Michelle Agyemang, who scored the equalizer for England against Sweden in the quarterfinals, is listed at +350 to be an anytime goal-scorer.

