Eight teams remain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as the quarterfinals begin on Friday, July 4, and conclude on Saturday, July 5. Two teams coming off massive upsets open the quarterfinal round when Fluminense takes on Al Hilal on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Three additional star-studded showdowns make up the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals, including Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, PSG vs. Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund.

You can get live 2025 FIFA Club World Cup betting odds at your favorite betting site and watch on DAZN (for free). If you're looking for how to bet on soccer, where to bet on the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, or the best soccer online sports betting apps, we have you covered. Here's a look at where to bet the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals.

How to bet on the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings or BetMGM. Here are several popular soccer wagers to make:

Game Lines: Bet the money line, total goals over/under, and spread for a single match.

Game Props: Bet on the correct score, winning margin, exact goals scored, both teams to score, etc.

Goalscorer Props: Bet on a particular player to score a goal during the match.

Team Props: Bet on the over/under for total team goals, total team shots, and more.

Player Fouls: Bet on how many fouls a particular player will commit during the match.

Best 2025 FIFA Club World Cup betting promos

Fluminense vs. Al Hilal betting preview

Both of these teams will enter Friday's bout full of confidence after recording wins over European giants in the Round of 16. Fluminense recorded a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan, while Al Hilal knocked off Manchester City 4-3. Fluminense have been stellar defensively in this competition, recording a clean sheet in three of their first four fixtures. Al Hilal, meanwhile, are unbeaten thus far in the Club World Cup and finished with 17 total shots against Man City. According to the latest Fluminense vs. Al Hilal odds at DraftKings, Al Hilal are +150 favorites, while Fluminense are +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Palmeiras vs. Chelsea betting preview

Palmeiras needed extra time to knock off Botafogo in the Round of 16 and will be without Gustavo Gomez after he received a red card in the 116th minute. Chelsea also needed extra time in their Round of 16 clash against Benfica, but ended up winning by a convincing 4-1 scoreline. Chelsea are +105 favorites on the 90-minute money line at FanDuel, while Palmeiras are +280 underdogs. The Blues are -205 to qualify for the next round and +250 to score in both halves.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG betting preview

PSG are the reigning UEFA Champions League winners and are coming off a dominant 4-0 victory over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Parisians scored all four goals in the first half and controlled 67% of possession during the match. Bayern Munich reeled off a 4-2 win over Flamengo thanks to two goals from superstar Harry Kane. According to the latest PSG vs. Bayern Munich odds at bet365, PSG are +120 favorites on the 90-minute moneyline, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Kane is -110 to score or assist, and Bayern's over/under for total team corners is 4.5.

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund betting preview

Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to a 1-0 victory over Juventus, while Borussia Dortmund recorded a 2-1 win over Monterrey. Gonzalo Garcia scored the lone goal for Los Blancos, his third of the tournament, while Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy scored a brace to set up this massive showdown. Real Madrid are -160 money line favorites at BetMGM, Borussia Dortmund are +375 underdogs, and a draw is +333.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all sportsbooks. All provide the necessary tools users can implement, such as wager/time limits, self-exclusion support, and a reality check that will display the time and money spent on the site.

Additional responsible gambling resources are accessible, including at the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.