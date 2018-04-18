How to stream Corinthians vs. Independiente, Peñarol vs. Libertad, Flamengo in Copa Libertadores online
The two big matches are set for Wednesday
The Copa Libertadores continues on Wednesday night with some big matches, four in total, including some of the biggest teams in South America.
Two of the matches will be on TV, while two can only be streamed.
Here are the listings for the games, all times eastern:
How to watch
The Strongest vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6:45 p.m.
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Libertad vs. Peñarol, 8:45 p.m.
TV: None
Stream: Fanatiz
Independiente vs. Corinthians, 8:45 p.m.
TV: None
Stream: Fanatiz
Flamengo vs. Santa Fe, 8:45 p.m.
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
