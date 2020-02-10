How to stream live soccer today, watch games on TV and online: Copa del Rey semifinals, Coppa Italia semis
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Monday
Superliga Argentina
Arsenal vs. Talleres, 5 p.m. on TyC Sports
Godoy Cruz vs. Huracan, 7:10 p.m. on TyC Sports
Tuesday
Copa MX
Santos vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. on Fox Deportes
Tijuana vs. Morelia, 10 p.m. on Fox Deportes
Wednesday
Coppa Italia
Inter Milan vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Copa MX
Pachuca vs. Toluca, 8 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
Copa del Rey
Athletic Bilbao vs. Granada, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Thursday
Coppa Italia
Milan vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Copa del Rey
Real Sociedad vs. Mirandes, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Friday
Premier League
Wolves vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Ligue 1
Monaco vs. Montpellier, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect
Saturday
Premier League
Southampton vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Norwich vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
La Liga
Barcelona vs. Getafe, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m. on FS2
Union Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 9:30 a.m. on FOX Dep
