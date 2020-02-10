How to stream live soccer today, watch games on TV and online: Copa del Rey semifinals, Coppa Italia semis

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).


All times are U.S./Eastern

Monday
Superliga Argentina
Arsenal vs. Talleres, 5 p.m. on TyC Sports
Godoy Cruz vs. Huracan, 7:10 p.m. on TyC Sports

Tuesday
Copa MX
Santos vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. on Fox Deportes
Tijuana vs. Morelia, 10 p.m. on Fox Deportes

Wednesday
Coppa Italia
Inter Milan vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Copa MX
Pachuca vs. Toluca, 8 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Copa del Rey
Athletic Bilbao vs. Granada, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday
Coppa Italia
Milan vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Copa del Rey
Real Sociedad vs. Mirandes, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday
Premier League
Wolves vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1
Monaco vs. Montpellier, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect

Saturday
Premier League
Southampton vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Norwich vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga
Barcelona vs. Getafe, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga
RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m. on FS2
Union Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 9:30 a.m. on FOX Dep

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories