How to stream live soccer today, watch games on TV and online: Real Madrid vs. Levante
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Levante, p.m. ET on beIN Sports
Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN
Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
