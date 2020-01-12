How to stream live soccer, watch on TV and online: Juventus vs. Roma in Serie A, PSG vs. Monaco, time
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Saturday
Serie A
Juventus vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+ and Rai
Ligue 1
PSG vs. Monaco, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
-
Aguero now PL's top non-English scorer
Aguero has more Premier League goals than any non-English player
-
Atleti upsets Barca in Super Cup
The Spanish Super Cup features a new format and two additional teams, with games played in...
-
Suarez (knee) set to miss four months
Barca's UCL hopes took a big hit with this news
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Ibrahimovic is back to scoring for Milan
It didn't take long for Ibrahimovic to get back to his old scoring ways with his new club
-
LA Galaxy after Chicharito, Giroud
The Galaxy are looking for a striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left MLS for Serie...
-
Firmino fires Liverpool past Spurs
Liverpool has started the Premier League season by winning 20 of 21 matches
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day