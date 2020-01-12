How to stream live soccer, watch on TV and online: Juventus vs. Roma in Serie A, PSG vs. Monaco, time

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).



All times are U.S./Eastern

Saturday

Serie A

Juventus vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+ and Rai

Ligue 1

PSG vs. Monaco, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports