How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Argentina vs. Chile, Euro qualifying and more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:



All times are U.S./Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 5

Euro qualifying

Armenia vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on TUDN

Romania vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. on TUDN

Friendly

Korea vs. Georgia, 9:30 a.m. on ESPN3

Chile vs. Argentina, 10 p.m. on ESPN Deportes