How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Argentina vs. Chile, Euro qualifying and more

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. 

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:

All times are U.S./Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 5

Euro qualifying
Armenia vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on TUDN
Romania vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. on TUDN

Friendly
Korea vs. Georgia, 9:30 a.m. on ESPN3
Chile vs. Argentina, 10 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

