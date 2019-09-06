How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Argentina vs. Chile, Euro qualifying and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are U.S./Eastern
Thursday, Sept. 5
Euro qualifying
Armenia vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on TUDN
Romania vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. on TUDN
Friendly
Korea vs. Georgia, 9:30 a.m. on ESPN3
Chile vs. Argentina, 10 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
