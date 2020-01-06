How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Arsenal vs. Leeds in FA Cup, Napoli vs. Inter, Juve in Serie A
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Monday, Jan. 6
Serie A
Juventus vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. on Rai and ESPN+
Napoli vs. Inter MIlan, 2:45 p.m. on Rai and ESPN+
FA Cup
Arsenal vs. Leeds United, 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+
-
Ibrahimovic's statue in Sweden toppled
The statue is outside the stadium of Zlatan's first club, Malmo
-
Jones, 18, scores winner for Liverpool
Curtis Jones made his impact felt Sunday
-
FA Cup scores: United, Wolves draw
Newcastle couldn't beat third-division Rochdale on Saturday
-
Barca vs. Espanyol preview
Barca faces its regional rival on the road expecting to win
-
Real Madrid vs. Getafe preview
Los Blancos are looking to stay hot in the league
-
Harry Kane has tear in hamstring
It's another blow to what's been a disastrous season for Tottenham
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted