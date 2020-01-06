How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Arsenal vs. Leeds in FA Cup, Napoli vs. Inter, Juve in Serie A

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).



All times are U.S./Eastern

Monday, Jan. 6

Serie A

Juventus vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. on Rai and ESPN+

Napoli vs. Inter MIlan, 2:45 p.m. on Rai and ESPN+

FA Cup

Arsenal vs. Leeds United, 2:55 p.m. on ESPN+