How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Champions League, Copa Libertadores and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are U.S./Eastern
Sept. 30
Premier League
Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
Oct. 1
Champions League
Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m. on TNT and TUDN
Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m. on Galavision
Galatasary vs. PSG, 3 p.m. on TUDNxTra
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on TNT and Galavision
Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. on TUDN USA
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Copa Libertadores
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
Oct. 2
Champions League
Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m. on TUDN
Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m. on Galavision
Liverpool vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m. on Galavision
Zenit vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. on TNT and TUDNUSA
Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Lille vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m, on TUDNxtra
Copa Libertadores
Gremio vs. Flamengo, 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Liverpool didn't play all that well but got the three points
-
MLS scores, updated playoff picture
The 2019 playoff picture is almost set in MLS
-
Chivas vs. America preview
The Aguilas take on their rivals with plenty at stake
-
Team in Brazil wins 56-0
This is a scoreline we may never see again
-
Pulisic's frustration builds at Chelsea
That's three straight league games with zero minutes played
-
Real Madrid, Atletico play to 0-0 draw
Real stays in first place with the draw
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time