How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Champions League, Copa Libertadores and more

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).


All times are U.S./Eastern

Sept. 30

Premier League
Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Oct. 1

Champions League
Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m. on TNT and TUDN
Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m. on Galavision
Galatasary vs. PSG, 3 p.m. on TUDNxTra
Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on TNT and Galavision
Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. on TUDN USA
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

Copa Libertadores
Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Oct. 2

Champions League
Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m. on TUDN
Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m. on Galavision
Liverpool vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m. on Galavision
Zenit vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra 
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. on TNT and TUDNUSA
Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra
Lille vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m, on TUDNxtra 

Copa Libertadores
Gremio vs. Flamengo, 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports  

