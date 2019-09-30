How to stream live soccer, watch on TV: Champions League, Copa Libertadores and more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).



All times are U.S./Eastern

Sept. 30

Premier League

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Oct. 1



Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m. on TNT and TUDN

Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m. on Galavision

Galatasary vs. PSG, 3 p.m. on TUDNxTra

Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on TNT and Galavision

Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. on TUDN USA

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

Copa Libertadores

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Oct. 2



Champions League

Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m. on TUDN

Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m. on Galavision

Liverpool vs. RB Salzburg, 3 p.m. on Galavision

Zenit vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. on TNT and TUDNUSA

Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. on TUDNxtra

Lille vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m, on TUDNxtra

Copa Libertadores

Gremio vs. Flamengo, 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports